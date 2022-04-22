PARISH — Isabella Scott established a new school record in her first varsity indoor meet as an eighth grader and has been raising the bar for the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown girls track and field team ever since.
Scott is aiming to continue her climb through the Rebels history books entering her sophomore outdoor season, which started before the recent spring break.
She initially burst onto the scene two years ago during the indoor winter season with her debut in the 55-meter dash, finishing in 7.59 seconds to top the previous school record of 7.86.
Scott has reset the record nine times total for that event, ending this past indoor campaign with a mark of 7.36 as a state qualifier, and it is one of six school records she holds between indoor and outdoor track combined.
“It was pretty cool, but I didn’t really process it until I looked at my mom and saw how excited she was, and my dad was screaming and recording it, so it was pretty exciting to see,” Scott said of her record-breaking debut. “I was shocked and when I went up to my mom, she was like: ‘Do you know what you just did?’”
She added: “Initially when I broke it, I didn’t think I would ever do it again, so I was almost upset that it just (peaked) there, but then I think it was my fifth meet in I broke it again, so that’s when it was like OK, I know I can do this.”
Scott entered the spring campaign as the school record holder for the 55, long jump and triple jump, along with contributing to the 800-relay record for the indoor team.
She holds the top mark in APW history for the 100 sprint and triple jump for the outdoor season and is chasing the school record for the 200 that has stood for more than 20 years.
“She’s kind of rewritten the whole book,” APW varsity track and field coach Dan Bryant said.
“She’s very talented to begin with, so I can’t claim a whole lot of this, but she is very coachable and when you give her things that you see, technical elements, you can immediately see changes in the way that she’s running or doing things because she takes the feedback and immediately tries to make corrections,” he added.
Scott captured the Section 3 title and made her first career appearance at a state meet in the 55 to cap off the recent indoor season. She clocked a 7.47 to place 19th overall in the prelims.
Bryant noted that Scott is entering the spring in the best shape of her career with the benefit of a full indoor campaign and a three-week training regimen between seasons.
The 2020-21 indoor season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, as was the 2020 outdoor season.
“It was pretty exciting (to reach states), but I didn’t perform the way I wanted to, I think I was a little nervous, so next time I hope to place higher than I did,” Scott said.
She added: “I feel pretty confident in my abilities, I’m not overly confident because I know anything can happen, but I just need to really put my mind to it and train hard and see what I can do this spring.”
Scott also plays varsity soccer and finished second on the Rebels with five goals while tying for the team lead with two assists last fall.
She initially joined the track and field team after playing youth softball. Scott said that she didn’t believe she had a strong skill set for the sport but she discovered her greatest athletic asset sprinting on the base-paths.
“I wasn’t really the greatest at it but when I did get hits, I was pretty fast running the bases,” Scott said.
The youngest of three siblings, Scott also frequently raced her older siblings or friends for fun, prompting her parents to suggest trying the track team.
She now enters her sophomore campaign with a chance to add to her school record total and the potential for a collegiate track career.
Bryant said that he and Scott have begun working toward reaching times and measurements provided as a baseline by college coaches.
Scott will focus on the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump this spring, and occasionally rotate into the 400 relay. She is the defending Section 3 Class B1 champion in the 100 and placed second in the 200 and triple jump last spring.
“(Dan) Bryant definitely doesn’t go easy on me, and my training has gotten harder throughout the years so I can progress and get better, so Mr. Bryant is a big part and really helps me get better,” Scott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.