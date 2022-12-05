OSWEGO — For all the decorated players Brayden Miller has passed on the Oswego High School boys ice hockey all-time scoring list, one stands out in his mind above the rest.
Miller can pinpoint the exact moment he passed Buccaneers head coach and his longtime mentor, Kevin Ahern, on the program’s heralded top-50 career points leaderboard.
The master-and-student duo has had fun reliving the moment over the past year while preparing for Miller’s rise through the all-time ranks to continue in the upcoming season.
Miller helped lead Oswego into the new campaign as the senior captain, which recently began with a Section 3 interdivision loss at West Genesee.
He enters the season with 71 career points, per the Section 3 boys ice hockey website, logging 33 career goals and 38 assists through his first three varsity seasons combined. Miller is approaching the top 20 among Buccaneers all-time scorers entering his senior campaign.
“It makes me feel honored by all of Oswego hockey and the alumni here, to finally be noticed a little bit,” Miller said of his standing.
The veteran forward said he was aware of his position on the top 50 list in relation to Ahern entering last season and had been counting down the days as he drew closer.
Ahern is starting his seventh season as head coach and was a standout offensive player for the Buccaneers who went on to a productive tenure for Oswego State University in the mid-1980s, finishing his college career with 56 goals and 58 assists.
When Miller scored to usurp Ahern in total points for the Buccaneers, he instantly turned and pointed at his coach with a big smile as he skated by on the ice.
Miller continued staring with a wide grin as he went to the bench for a shift exchange and said he received a small nod and smile back from Ahern in acknowledgement of the milestone.
“I can really bust on him for that one,” Miller said. “I’ve been picking some fun with him after that.”
Miller and Ahern each laugh as they discuss Miller using the achievement to one-up his coach ever since. The senior captain also recognized the moment as significant given the role Ahern played in helping him reach the coveted spot.
“He’s been one of the biggest (influences) on me in hockey,” Miller said. “He’s helped me with everything, from skating to shooting, to even being a better person off the ice.”
Miller contributed career highs with 16 goals and 24 assists last season, garnering Section 3 Division II All-Star honors as well as All-CNY recognition from the Syracuse-Post Standard.
Ahern described Miller as a complete hockey player, who utilizes a consistent blend of strength, speed, and stick skills to create scoring opportunities.
Miller has played club hockey since he was first eligible and recalls his father gifting him a set of mini hockey pads as a toddler. In recent years, he has played for the Syracuse Nationals club travel team based in Cicero after initially developing through the Oswego Minor Hockey system.
The fourth-year varsity fixture is expected to set the example in all phases as the senior captain.
“We’ve talked a lot about what his role is going to be, he’s going to be a guy that we certainly rely on, in power-play, penalty kill, and just leading through shift intensity every game,” Ahern said.
“You couldn’t ask for a better role model, just a good human being, and he has a love and a passion for playing for Oswego High School, so you really couldn’t ask for much more.”
Miller was part of daily workouts at 6 a.m. over the past offseason as the Buccaneers aim to improve on their 7-12-1 overall record from last season.
Junior Ian Cady is another returning all-league player for Oswego after garnering honorable mention.
“We have speed and we’re pretty young, so I think as the years go on without me, this is going to be an even better team,” Miller said.
“I’m just looking forward to my last season with my teammates and these coaches and trying to have as much fun as I can before I’m done.”
