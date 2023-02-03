High school roundup: Mexico’s Kinikin wins at inaugural state girls wrestling invitational

OSWEGO COUNTY — Mexico High School senior Renne Kinikin won the 165-pound weight class at the inaugural NYSPHSAA girls wrestling invitational last Friday at the SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Kinikin became the first Oswego County girls wrestler to capture a state victory and one of two from Section 3 overall, joining Zoey Jewett of General Brown.
Kinikin spent the regular season wrestling for the Mexico boys team because the Tigers do not field a separate girls wrestling program. Fulton is the only Oswego County school with a girls wrestling team.
Kinikin won four matches to claim the victory. There were 208 girls participating across all 13 weight classes overall.
“I definitely came in here thinking I’d wrestle my hardest,” Kinikin told the NYSPHSAA afterward in a clip posted to its Twitter page. “I just wanted to make coaches proud, make my mom proud, it’s just a whirlwind of emotions.”
Kinikin was among nine girls wrestlers from Oswego County to participate in the first-time event and was joined by senior Juliana Smith (120 pounds) to represent Mexico.
Fulton was represented by seven wrestlers with junior Tessa Newton (100), senior Isabella Bogardus (120), sophomore Cassandra Clarke (126), junior Ciara Okoniewski (145), junior Emily Barrett (185), senior Riley Kempston (185), and sophomore Marissa Crofoot (235) all qualifying.
The Section 3 Class tournaments are scheduled for this weekend beginning at 10 a.m. at various host sites.
Fulton, Central Square, and Oswego are area teams in the Class A tourney to be hosted by Indian River.
Mexico will contend in the Class B tournament at Central Valley while Phoenix and APW/Pulaski are among the teams vying for the Class C crown at Little Falls.
The Section 3 Division I and II championships are next on the area schedule, slated for Feb. 11 at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
The Section 3 boys and girls basketball playoffs will be an open field with all teams eligible to compete, per an announcement from the league earlier this week.
Teams were previously required to win at least 40 percent of games to qualify for the postseason. There have been rare exceptions, recently due to COVID-19 or in past years to accommodate scheduling issues related to weather cancellations. All teams have the option to opt out of the tourney.
The seeding meeting for both boys and girls basketball is scheduled for Feb. 15 with opening-round games to begin the next day.
The Fulton 200 medley relay team was perched atop the Section 3 rankings at section3swim.com entering the week with several standouts leading the way.
Fulton’s Bryce Rogers (200 free) and T.J. Clayton (200 individual medley) ranked third in their respective events. Rogers also ranked second in the 100 free and 100 fly, while Clayton was third in the 100 butterfly.
Central Square junior Truman Remenicky was the top-rated diver in Section 3 and Mexico’s Bill Mills was third in the 100 backstroke.
The Section 3 swimming championships are slated for Feb. 15 at various sites by class and the Falwell Cup state qualifier will follow on Feb. 17 at Nottingham High School.
The diving championships are Feb. 11 and state qualifier is Feb. 14, both at Nottingham.
