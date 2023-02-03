High school roundup: Mexico’s Kinikin wins at inaugural state girls wrestling invitational

Mexico senior Renne Kinikin, center-left, after winning the 165-pound weight class at the inaugural state girls wrestling invitational last Friday at SRC Arena in Syracuse. Photo from NYSPHSAA Twitter page.

OSWEGO COUNTY — Mexico High School senior Renne Kinikin won the 165-pound weight class at the inaugural NYSPHSAA girls wrestling invitational last Friday at the SRC Arena in Syracuse.

Kinikin became the first Oswego County girls wrestler to capture a state victory and one of two from Section 3 overall, joining Zoey Jewett of General Brown.

