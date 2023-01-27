OSWEGO — Oswego High School senior Brayden Miller recently recorded his 100th career point for the varsity boys ice hockey team and continued his climb up the program’s all-time scoring charts.

The captain became the first player from the program to reach the 100-point mark since 2012, per the team Facebook page, and moved into ninth for total career points in team history.

