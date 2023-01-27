OSWEGO — Oswego High School senior Brayden Miller recently recorded his 100th career point for the varsity boys ice hockey team and continued his climb up the program’s all-time scoring charts.
The captain became the first player from the program to reach the 100-point mark since 2012, per the team Facebook page, and moved into ninth for total career points in team history.
Miller accomplished the milestone in a 6-4 loss on Jan. 17 at Whitesboro. The fourth-year varsity standout entered the season with 71 career points sitting just outside the top 20 on the program list.
He told the Oswego County News of his place on the career scoring ranks prior to the season: “It makes me feel honored with all of Oswego hockey and the alumni here, to finally be noticed a little bit.”
Oswego entered the week with a 5-10-1 overall record and 2-8-1 mark in Section 3 Division II.
Miller started the week with a season tally of 16 goals and 15 assists, tied with Buccaneers teammate Ian Cady for eighth in points among Section 3 players, per stats reported to the Section 3 boys ice hockey website.
The Buccaneers are scheduled to host Syracuse-CBA/Jamesville-DeWitt on Jan. 31 and Skaneateles on Feb. 7 to close the regular season.
WRESTLING
SHAW GETS 100th WIN
Senior Conner Shaw of the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown/Pulaski varsity wrestling team scored his 100th career victory on Jan. 21 at the Denny Wright Duals at Homer.
Shaw was the top performer in the 160-pound weight class at the tourney, securing four pins with his longest bout lasting just one minute and 18 seconds.
He entered the week with a 29-2 record in his fourth varsity season, according to cnywrestling.com, and was credited with 22 pins.
FULTON FALLS IN DUAL FINALS
Fulton reached the finals of the Section 3 Division I dual meet tournament before losing to host Cicero-North Syracuse, 34-19, on Jan. 19.
The Red Raiders advanced with a 55-18 victory over Liverpool.
Collen Austin (126 pounds), Johnathan Clohecy (172), Walter Crofoot (145/138) and Frederick Pagan (110) each won two matches for Fulton (13-7 overall, 6-0 Salt City Athletic Conference Empire).
In the Division II duals the night prior, Mexico reached the semifinals and APW/Pulaski was ousted in the quarterfinals. No area teams qualified to compete in the state dual meet tournament this Saturday at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
The Section class tournaments are slated for Feb. 4 and the Section 3 III individual championships will be held Feb. 11 at SRC Arena.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FULTON-CENTRAL SQUARE
SET TO CLASH
The Fulton and Central Square boys basketball teams will face off at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the Paul V. Moore High School gym in a crucial matchup for Section 3 Class A seeding.
The Redhawks entered the week at 9-4 overall while the Red Raiders were 8-5 to rank second and third, respectively, among Class A teams.
Fulton has won four of its past five games, including a 52-51 win over Auburn on Jan 20. The Maroons (9-5 overall) were previously unbeaten in Class A with all prior losses to AA opponents.
Central Square was also 4-1 over its last five games to open the week, led by three players averaging double figures scoring — Trevor Boyce (14 points per game), Shane Bergquist (11.7) and Cameron Pownall (10.3) — per the Section 3 high school sports stats website.
Fulton senior Sam Cotton averages 18.4 points per game to rank fourth in Section 3 Class A. He has scored double figures in all but one game and is also delivering averages of 11.4 rebounds, four assists, and 2.1 steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIGERS WIN 10 STRAIGHT
The Mexico varsity girls basketball team entered the week on a 10-game winning streak ahead of a key Section 3 Class B matchup against Westhill (10-3).
The Tigers (12-1) sport the top overall record among Class B teams and haven’t lost since a 48-36 setback against Skaneateles on Dec. 9.
Anyssia Ingersoll (19.5 points per game) and Emma Lawler (9.2) have led Mexico in scoring.
Ingersoll had reached double figures scoring in every game to start the week, including eight performances of 20 points or more, per the Section 3 high school sports stats website. The senior ranks eighth among all Section 3 players and second in Class B in points per game.
