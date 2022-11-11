High school roundup: Pulaski’s Tighe among local state meet qualifiers

Pulaski senior Luke Tighe at a preseason varsity boys cross country practice at Pulaski High School. He will compete in his second straight championship meet Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill. Josh St. Croix/Johnson Newspapers

PULASKI — Pulaski High School senior Luke Tighe is returning to the boys cross country state championships this weekend.

The fifth-year varsity senior placed third in the Section 3 Class D championships last Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, completing the 5K course in 17 minutes and 42.4 seconds.

