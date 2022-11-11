High school roundup: Pulaski’s Tighe among local state meet qualifiers

PULASKI — Pulaski High School senior Luke Tighe is returning to the boys cross country state championships this weekend.
The fifth-year varsity senior placed third in the Section 3 Class D championships last Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, completing the 5K course in 17 minutes and 42.4 seconds.
The state championships are slated for Saturday on the same course at V-V-S. Tighe reached the state meet as a junior last year and placed eighth in Class D.
Hannibal will be represented by a pair of teammates in the Class C race — junior Noah Melita and senior Gavin Griffin — as the only other Oswego County state cross country qualifiers.
Melita placed second at the sectional meet with a time of 17:55.1 while Griffin took fourth (18:07.8).
Mexico placed third in Class C with four runners placing in the top 20 of the Section 3 Class C race, but none will advance to states.
The Tigers were led by junior Everett Bryant, who placed 11th, followed by sophomore Logan Fitzgerald (15th-place), junior Daniel Gagnier (19th) and freshman Aiden Bartlett (20th).
MEXICO/OSWEGO ADVANCE FOUR TO STATES
The Mexico/Oswego girls swimming team will be represented by four returning swimmers in a variety of events at the upcoming state championship meet.
The girls swimming state championships are slated for Nov. 18-19 at Webster Aquatic Center. Swimmers advanced via the state qualifiers held on Nov. 4 at Nottingham High School.
Mexico senior Alexa von Holtz qualified in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, and she was also part of the 200 and 400 free relay teams along with Evie Fontana, Ciarrah Tynan, and Joscelyn Coniski. Both relay teams will compete at states.
Alexa von Holtz has competed in every state meet held since she was in seventh grade, when she became the first girl in school history to advance.
Tynan qualified in 2019 and 2021, and she was joined by Coniski last year to represent Oswego. Fontana previously qualified on relay teams for Mexico in 2019 and 2021.
The Fulton girls volleyball team suffered its first loss in the Section 3 Class A championship game to end its season with a 3-1 setback to Jamesville-DeWitt.
The Red Raiders finished with a 16-1 overall record and had won 34 of their last 35 matches entering the sectional final. They beat the Red Rams in the 2021 sectional title game.
Junior Natalie Frost led the squad with 217 kills and 14 blocks for the season. Senior Madison Baum tallied 43 aces, Isabella Bogardus delivered 153 digs, and classmate Sydney Sachel finished with 363 assists.
