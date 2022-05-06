CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square varsity softball team has stepped to the plate and delivered for community members in need during the ongoing season.
The Redhawks recently hosted two games dedicated to a specific charitable cause to highlight their start to the campaign, gaining on-field victories in each to enter the week with a 7-5 overall record.
The wins were simply the exclamation point to the larger purpose of each outing.
Central Square hosted Cortland on April 26 to raise awareness for Michele Krukowski and her mission to find a living donor after a two-year wait on the kidney transplant list.
The week prior, Central Square paired with Fulton for its annual cancer research fundraiser, working with the More Than A Game Foundation on April 20 at Carrier Park in Syracuse.
“There’s more to playing sports than just the wins and losses, being able to give back to the community is something I take great pride in, and I want my student-athletes to do the same,” said Alicia Crandall, a Central Square alum in her 14th season as head varsity coach. “The response is always outstanding from the kids and their families.”
Krukowski was on hand to throw out the first pitch for the April 26 matchup and took photos with the team afterward.
Players incorporated green — the color used to symbolize kidney disease and organ donation awareness — into their uniform with long socks, hair ribbons, and sunglasses.
“I think she was really happy to know that she has all these people that care about her, and people that have been through what she’s going through,” CS freshman Payton St. Claire said.
Krukowski is a patient of a team mother and has been waiting two-plus years for a kidney transplant, seeking a living donor with type O blood. Another player witnessed their father undergo a similar experience before receiving a transplant six years ago.
Central Square beat Cortland, 10-0, to cap off the festivities.
“It was definitely something that had affected some players on our team, so we thought it would be a worthy cause just to bring awareness to it,” Crandall said. “Any opportunity to give the girls a chance to do something for the community is what we try to do as often as we can.”
The week prior, the Redhawks claimed a 13-4 victory over Fulton to conclude another recent event.
Central Square has conducted a cancer research game every season for the past decade, typically choosing a different variation of the disease to focus on each year. They wore purple this season, which is meant to incorporate all types of cancer.
The team raises money through selling ribbons and T-shirts, holding a “chuck-a-duck,” contest, and each player works individually to raise monetary donations with a minimum goal of $35 each. Proceeds go to the nearby Golisano Children’s Hospital or the Upstate Cancer Center.
Some years, the team will donate directly to an area family being impacted by the disease. Crandall said that Central Square plans to pair with Fulton for the cancer research game every year moving forward after rotating opponents in the past.
“I just think it’s a good opportunity to get people out there for a great cause,” Central Square sophomore Natalee Crandall said. “It’s just been awesome to see the event grow and grow while helping others.”
The Redhawks entered the week with a 7-5 overall record with five wins in their past six games.
The young squad features four underclassmen in contributing roles to go with four seniors as they aim to build for a strong showing in the Section 3 Class A tournament.
“We’re still growing, we still have a lot to learn and pick up on, but I think it’s going to get there, and we can finish with a great season,” said senior Rylee Broadwell.
Central Square junior Kayla Tarquinio added: “We’re all super supportive and cheering each other on, always helping each other to get better.”
