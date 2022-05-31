EAST SYRACUSE — The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown storybook playoff push ended Tuesday in the Section 3 Class B softball championship game.
Marcellus senior Aubrey Fraher pitched a one-hit shutout, going perfect after the first inning, to lift the top-seeded Mustangs to a 6-0 victory over the No. 11 Rebels at Carrier Park.
A-P-W (10-7 overall) ended the season after advancing to the program’s first sectional title game since 2016 following three straight wins over higher-ranked opponents as a double-digit seed.
“This will be a season I’ll always remember because we came in as the 11 seed, the most underestimated team, and no one expected us to make it to the finals,” A-P-W junior pitcher Christa Koagel said. “We did that, and we hung with them until our defense fell apart.”
The Rebels committed the first of three uncharacteristic errors trying to catch a shallow fly to left field by the Marcellus leadoff batter, Fraher, in the first inning.
Two batters later, Emma MacLachlan ripped an inside-the-park home run on a hard-hit ball that bounced deep into the right-field corner for a 2-0 Marcellus edge.
In the second inning, the Mustangs scored on a fielder’s choice, wild pitch, and an error to extend their advantage to 5-0. They added their final run on a throwing error in the fourth inning.
Fraher allowed a leadoff walk to A-P-W senior shortstop Ranasia Bailey and a single to senior center-fielder Alivia Turk later in the first inning but regrouped to keep the Rebels scoreless.
She retired all A-P-W batters in order from that point on and tallied eight strikeouts while leading Marcellus to its second straight sectional title.
“We didn’t hit as hard as we’ve been hitting it,” A-P-W coach George Parker said. “The first couple games we were scoring two or three runs (early), and that really changed it.”
Koagel surrendered four hits and struck out four to go with one walk in the loss.
The setback ended a memorable run through the postseason by the Rebels, which started with a 2-1 victory in 11 innings over sixth-seeded Jordan-Elbridge in the first round.
That victory avenged a regular-season loss to the Eagles, 6-5, in extra innings just three days prior and propelled the ensuing series of upset victories.
“We went 11 innings, and it just changed the rest of the postseason for us,” Parker said. “We brought that right into each game.”
A-P-W then claimed an 11-2 victory over No. 3 Chittenango and a 5-1 win over No. 7 Westhill to reach the title game.
Koagel entered the final with a 3-0 postseason mark. She struck out 20 batters and walked three while allowing nine hits and four earned runs in 25 innings pitched through the first three sectional games.
For the season, she tallied 126 strikeouts and registered a 3.53 earned-run average in 120 inning pitched, according to the Section 3 stats website.
Senior catcher Zoie Ferris was 6-for-12 with nine runs batted in over the prior three sectional games combined for A-P-W.
“I had some fantastic infielders and outfielders this year that backed me up, and I’m happy I got to play with these seniors and our foreign exchange students, this is the best team I’ve ever been a part of,” Koagel said.
