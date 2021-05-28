SANDY CREEK — Julia Hollister is giving Sandy Creek softball coach Kate Soluri an up-close look at the crossover skills between a catcher and hockey goalie that sparked her curiosity years prior.
Hollister, the standout freshman who has shined at catcher along with shortstop and third base for the Comets varsity softball squad this spring, is also coming off an all-star season as the goalie for the Ontario Bay boys varsity ice hockey team.
Hollister has been drawing from her experience in the net as she adjusts to a primary role in her first full varsity softball season for the Comets, who entered the week with a 6-1 overall record.
“Your mental stability is important (for both positions), you can’t let anything get to you or it just ruins the whole game,” Hollister said.
Hollister was promoted to varsity midway through her seventh-grade campaign in 2019 and broke into the lineup as the starting catcher by the end of her debut season.
Soluri noted how Hollister displayed natural abilities to position herself, block the ball, and a poise beyond her years when she was first inserted behind the plate.
Soluri also recalled watching the Oswego State men’s hockey team years prior with her husband and pointing out the similarities between the goalie movements and what their softball program teaches the catchers. That experience also gave her appreciation for the toughness Hollister has exuded to excel for Ontario Bay.
“We teach them to slide and block that same way,” Soluri said. “I knew that Julia played hockey, but once I knew that she played goalie, the way she played behind the plate made a lot of sense. That just shows that she is not afraid of anything. There is just no ceiling to what she is willing to do.”
Hollister started playing both hockey and softball for youth club teams around the age of seven and has consistently competed in each sport ever since.
She has played softball for the area travel programs Young Guns, CNY Monsters, and now plays for the Rochester-based UNY Revolution. For ice hockey, Hollister has played for the Salmon River Ice Hockey Association, Rome Grizzlies, Valley Youth Hockey Association, and now plays for the Syracuse Nationals.
She settled into the goalie position just a few years into her youth hockey tenure.
“I liked having the control I guess, having teammates relying on me and putting their trust in me,” Hollister said.
Hollister has contributed as an infielder when needed for the Comets in softball this year but listed catcher as her favorite position for similar reasons to her goalie preference in hockey.
“It’s the same thing — they have to rely on me, they have to trust in me, and you also have to be strong mentally and know what everyone is doing with the ball,” Hollister said. “As a catcher, you need to know everything, it’s a big part of the game.”
Hollister took to hockey after her two older brothers — Ethan and Dylan — and opted to try out for the Ontario Bay boys varsity team in eighth grade to play one varsity season with Ethan, who graduated from Sandy Creek last June.
She played 13 games that year and finished with 300 saves for an .850 percentage while logging a total of 544 minutes on the ice, according to stats on the Section 3 boys ice hockey web page.
This past season, Hollister logged 256 minutes across seven games in the condensed campaign due to COVID-19 delays and finished with 177 saves and a percentage of .863. She garnered honorable mention among the Section 3 All-Stars.
“It was definitely very fun playing with my brother, and it challenged me physically and mentally,” Hollister said. “It was definitely different playing with boys, but I learned a lot from it and I think it made me stronger as a person.”
She added: “Just playing with the guys, they were very nice to me, and it has been a great experience.”
Hollister has helped key Sandy Creek’s recent four-game winning streak entering the week, hitting 7-for-16 with six runs batted in during that stretch.
Soluri described the freshman as a calm, consistent presence both in the lineup and behind the plate thus far, and she has helped set the tone for a versatile group as one of several standouts capable of playing multiple positions.
“We can rely on her in whatever position I put her in,” Soluri said. “We can rely on her to make plays, rely on her to be head’s up and communicate with others, and I’m feeling that way with her in the lineup right now, too. I trust her in the batter’s box. She goes in with a good plan and she has been a tough out so far this year.”
The Comets are aiming to maintain their momentum entering the Section 3 Class C softball tournament slated to begin the week of June 7. Sandy Creek has won 19 sectional titles since 1991, most recently claiming the championship in 2018.
