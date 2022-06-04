DeWITT — The Sandy Creek softball team considered itself a preseason longshot but ended the year Saturday only one step shy of reaching Long Island for the state championships.
Greene senior Olivia Kennedy pitched a one-hit shutout to help the unbeaten state-ranked No. 1 Trojans beat the No. 8 Comets, 6-0, in the Class C state playoff quarterfinals at Carrier Park.
Sandy Creek finished with a 19-3 overall record as Section 3 and Frontier League “C” Division champions, falling just short of its first state semifinal appearance since 2018.
“This team accomplished more than they ever thought they would, I don’t think they ever dreamed they would be standing here in this game,” Sandy Creek coach Katie Soluri said. “Going into the sectionals, I knew they were capable of doing it, and it was just a matter of them proving it to themselves.”
Kennedy struck out six and walked three batters across seven innings for Section 4 champion Greene (22-0), which advanced to the state semifinal scheduled for next Saturday at Moriches Athletic Complex.
Sandy Creek sophomore Hannah White grounded a single through the middle of the infield for their only hit with two outs in the third inning.
The Comets advanced a runner to third base in the sixth and seventh innings after reaching by walk but were unable to score any runs.
“We had heard about her drop-ball from the start, so I think we were kind of antsy about that,” Sandy Creek senior Hailey McGrew said. “Once we got through our lineup once, we started hitting off her, but it was still hard to get it through the infield. We hit the ball the best that we could today.”
Kennedy was fresh off a no-hitter to lead Greene past Elmira-Notre Dame in the Section 4 championship game.
The NCAA Division II-Caldwell University commit has thrown five no-hitters this season, including two perfect games, and the Trojans have surrendered only one run in their last 11 games behind Kennedy.
“The first time through the lineup we didn’t do good, then we finally got timing, but we couldn’t find any holes, so it was hard, and we kept chasing bad pitches,” Sandy Creek senior Kendall Darling said.
Greene struck for three runs in the fourth inning to start the scoring.
Leadoff batter Mckenzie Scott reached on an error, popping up a fly that dropped between first and second base when the gloves of the two fielders collided.
Kylie Ferris eventually batted in the initial run on a bunt single, and two additional runs scored on an error later in the inning to give the Trojans a 3-0 edge.
Greene then added three runs in the top of the seventh inning for some additional breathing room.
Kenzie Button delivered an RBI-double as a pinch hitter, Kennedy tripled down the left-field line to drive in an additional run, and Scott singled up the middle to score another and push the advantage to 6-0.
Sophomore shortstop Scout Preston drew her second walk of the game to lead off the seventh inning for Sandy Creek but was ultimately stranded on third.
“I felt like our plan at the plate was solid, it was just a matter of getting the right contact,” Soluri said. “I felt like we handled it OK, obviously it doesn’t matter how many runs they score, we can’t win if we don’t score anything.”
Sandy Creek finishes the campaign with its first sectional title since 2018 and the 20th for the program since 1991 after ending with consecutive first-round Section 3 tourney exits in 2019 and 2021.
The Comets posted a 13-game winning streak entering the state playoffs.
“This is the best team I’ve ever played for, there’s not much more I can say,” McGrew said. “I’m so proud of them and there’s no team I’d rather play for than the Comets, we earn this jersey, every single one of us, and we played Comets softball today.”
