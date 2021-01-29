PARISH — James Winnie has but one goal for his senior bowling season at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown this winter — helping his young varsity teammates develop the talent and passion for the sport that sparked his progress.
The senior is guiding the Rebels into the new season that opened with practice on Jan. 4 and started competition against other Section 3 teams last week.
Winnie is the most experienced bowler of the squad and the only remaining original member from when coach Josh Kane helped launch the APW varsity bowling program five years ago.
“I’d definitely like to see all our players to increase our averages and develop some skills, have this really work out for them,” said Winnie, who joined the inaugural team as an eighth-grade student.
“My goal is to really help other bowlers, I know some can struggle with it when they start out, and that’s what me and (Kane) are here for,” he added. “They have a lot of potential and I really do see it.”
Winnie is one 10 bowlers on this year’s varsity squad for APW, split between five girls and five boys, and easily the longest-tenured. He helped the Rebels boys team finish 2-7 in dual meets last year despite limited depth.
Kane said that he can recall Winnie’s rookie campaign when he spent most of the time during matches on the practice lane perfecting his form, struggling to reach 100 consistently. That changed quickly, however, and the standout has listed a 300 game as the only personal, secondary goal for his final varsity campaign.
“He will honestly tell you he was the worst bowler when he showed up,” Kane said. “He just kept working on the practice lane throughout a whole bunch of games and from working his way through, he’s come a tremendous way to where he is now.”
The state and Section 3 have canceled postseason tournaments for this winter, eliminating the last chance for Winnie to make his mark on the postseason, but that did little to deter the Rebels’ senior leader.
Winnie expressed gratitude for the district conducting the bowling season, which was the only approved winter sport at APW entering this week.
Other high-risk sports such as basketball and wrestling received state approval on Jan. 22, but local health authorities and school districts were still working through plans at the start of the past week.
Winnie was anxious approaching the start of the season, hoping for a chance to pass his knowledge to a new crop of teammates much like his past mentors, such as Kenny Bush, did for him in the early stages of his career.
“It’s definitely a relief, because with how the sports seasons were going, I wasn’t sure there was actually going to be bowling this year,” Winnie said. “But things kind of turned around quick and they made it happen.”
The APW bowling matches are held virtually this year. Some coaches will host a zoom conference during matches in order to watch the opposing team, too, but most will go by the honor system and simply play their round, then turn the scorecard into the opponent and league chair.
The team has a host of social-distance rules in place due to COVID-19 and is required to wear masks while competing. APW is among the area squads that used clear shower curtains between the return lines to help limit potential for gathering at that spot.
The new limitations have not dampened any enthusiasm, according to Kane, after bowling alleys in the area were shut down for much of the past year.
“They’re a fun group,” Kane said. “They’re out to learn and get better, they’re happy for each other to succeed and they’re going above and beyond.”
He added: “You can tell in the attitude from the first day to now, they’re excited to be here. They’re excited as soon as they show up, run out there to get their shoes on and get their bowling ball, and when I tell them it’s time to go home, they don’t want to stop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.