PARISH — Isabella Scott competed on the national stage and was back in the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown hallways training to begin the next season just a few days later.
The standout junior raced in the 60-meter dash at the New Balance Nationals Indoor championships from March 10-12 in Boston, Mass.
Less than a week after capping off her indoor season, Scott was beginning practice for the outdoor campaign set to begin with the first dual meet slated for next Wednesday.
The junior battled back pain as the indoor season approached its end but took a two-week break entering her first-ever national meet, and said she feels healthy for the spring outdoor campaign.
“I feel good about it, I only got a one-day break, but I think that’s good, so I don’t lose my endurance,” Scott said. “I ended the (indoor) season off pretty good in my eyes so I feel like my times for outdoor will be where I want them to be.”
Scott finished the 60-meter dash rising stars division race in 8.03 seconds to place 62nd of more than 120 entrants at the national event.
She had sprinted 55 meters in every prior race this season per Section 3 parameters.
Scott described the event as a good learning experience facing some of the top competition from around the country.
“I really loved it,” Scott said. “It was a really cool experience because everyone there you got to see was so talented.”
APW coach Dan Bryant, who leads the indoor and outdoor track and field programs, believes that the experience at nationals could launch Scott into a career season for outdoor track.
“I think to see that it was the top people in the nation, that she can be competitive with people of that caliber, I think that’s going to help her as far as just being confident moving forward, knowing that she can compete there,” Bryant said.
Scott took a two-week break near the end of the indoor season, including the state meet, to heal up for nationals after experiencing back spasms.
The pain crept up as she capped off another standout season that included the Section 3 Class C and Onondaga High School League championships in the 55-meter dash.
“I took a week off from practice to make sure I was 100 percent, because it was hurting a few weeks before that and I just kept practicing, which made things a little worse,” Scott said. “We decided that a break was what I needed, and then when I went to nationals, it felt fine.”
The APW community pitched in to help send Scott to nationals with several fund-raising campaigns to support the effort.
The school district conducted a bottles and cans drive, held a dress-down day for a small fee to benefit the cause, and her family started a GoFundMe.
Scott said the support made her feel good as she embarked on the national meet.
“It was nice to see everybody kind of coming out of the woodwork to help,” Bryant said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.