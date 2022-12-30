CENTRAL SQUARE — Jay Adams is in constant pursuit of a balanced scoring sheet and the Central Square varsity boys basketball coach is guiding an experienced unit with the ability and desire to fulfill that wish.
The Redhawks entered the holiday break with a 3-1 overall record and were scheduled to host Jamesville-DeWitt in a critical Salt City Athletic Conference matchup tonight.
Central Square has four seniors in the starting lineup and has raced out to a strong start relying on its collective experience for a balanced offensive attack. The team has had four players finish as the leading scorer or share for the team scoring lead through its first four games.
“I think we’re playing good to start, the ball movement has been great, and we’ve got guys stepping up,” said senior Trevor Boyce, one of the top 3-point shooting threats in Section 3 Class A.
“We’ve got a lot of chemistry, no one is really afraid to shoot, and everyone wants to share the ball on this team,” he added.
Central Square entered the break led by Boyce (14.5 points per game) and fellow senior Shane Bergquist (12.5) in scoring, while senior center Cameron Pownall is just shy of averaging double figures.
Senior Aaron Bergquist rejoined the lineup with a nine-point outing in their most recent victory over Watertown, 65-55, on Dec. 22. He missed the first three games with an ankle injury but is expected to be a major contributor moving forward.
The veteran foursome has been developing together through the program and eagerly anticipated their chance to lead the way this year.
“We’ve been playing together since the third or fourth grade, so we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and I think that’s been a big plus,” Aaron Bergquist said.
“You can kind of see when we’re playing, everyone knows where each other is and we’re always looking for each other, and we trust each other to make shots,” he added.
The Redhawks are coming off consecutive sub-.500 seasons for the first time in seven years, finishing a combined 12-20 overall over the past two campaigns while relying on less experienced lineups.
Prior to the recent struggles, Central Square broke through to reach the Section 3 Class A semifinals behind a balanced unit.
Adams pointed to the evenly-distributed scoring column most nights with that core as a key to their success over multiple seasons, once finishing with five starters averaging between 10-13 points, and believes that philosophy could push this year’s team to similar heights.
“We’ve finally got some seniors, we went a couple years where we were very young, but we have a lot of seniors this year that have played varsity basketball now for a couple years,” Adams said.
“We’ve got a pretty well-rounded team, so I don’t think you’re going to see a lot of nights where one guy scores 25 and you have a bunch of players with six,” he added. “We’re hoping to get back to where we were a couple years ago when our starting five all averaged double figures.”
Boyce has been an early standout utilizing his long-range shooting ability and displaying an expanded offensive repertoire. He is aiming to do more damage off the dribble this year, mixing in pull-up jump shots and slashing to the lane to draw contact and use his free-throw shooting prowess.
Pownall has been among the top post players thus far, thriving in his role as a shot blocker and finisher around the rim.
“I think we share the ball well and we all play our roles,” Pownall said. “I feel like we’re performing better than was expected this season, and it will only go up from here.”
The Redhawks had two games postponed prior to the holiday break due to inclement weather. They are scheduled to play away games at Whitesboro and Fulton next week in key SCAC matchups.
