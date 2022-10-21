Central Square girls top county seed for soccer sectionals

Central Square High School girls soccer players, from left, Breanna Ribarovski, Samantha Haley, and Ryan Colton, at the Section 3 Preseason Media Day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The Redhawks are the No. 4 seed in the Class A playoffs. Josh St. Croix/Johnson Newspapers

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Central Square girls soccer team was selected as the fourth seed for the Section 3 Class A girls soccer tournament when pairings were released on Sunday.

The Redhawks (11-4-1) were the highest seeded Oswego County team and slated to host No. 5 Whitesboro at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to open sectional play.

