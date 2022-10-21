OSWEGO COUNTY — The Central Square girls soccer team was selected as the fourth seed for the Section 3 Class A girls soccer tournament when pairings were released on Sunday.
The Redhawks (11-4-1) were the highest seeded Oswego County team and slated to host No. 5 Whitesboro at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to open sectional play.
Central Square has been led by senior goalie Samantha Haley and junior midfielder Ryan Colton.
Haley, who is committed to Division I Syracuse University, ranks fifth in Section 3 with 219 saves, according to the league stats website. Her .916 save percentage is best among the top five.
Colton ranks fourth among players from all classes in the section in scoring with 32 goals and 10 assists.
Fulton (8-7-1) garnered the sixth seed in Class A behind leading scorer Mya Carroll (31 goals, 9 assists) and first-year head coach Jen Killian, a Fulton alum and former program standout.
All sectional soccer tournaments were set to begin this week with championships starting on Oct. 28.
Three county teams qualified in Class B — Mexico (9-4-3) was the ninth seed, Hannibal (11-4-1) was seeded 10th, and Phoenix (9-7) was chosen as the No. 14 seed.
The Class C bracket also contained three area teams — No. 13 Pulaski (5-7-1), No. 14 Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (5-10-1) and No. 16 Sandy Creek (5-8-2).
The Central Square (8-7-1), Fulton (5-10-1) and Phoenix (8-8) boys soccer teams will each represent Oswego County in the Section 3 playoffs in brackets unveiled on Sunday.
Central Square garnered the fifth seed in Class A, while Fulton was seeded No. 7. Phoenix, meanwhile, was chosen as the No. 10 seed in Class B.
All three teams were set to open sectional play with away games this week.
