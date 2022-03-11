CENTRAL SQUARE — Five seniors from the Central Square indoor track and field team returned from a lost season to form the deepest group of state championship competitors to represent the program in decades.
The unit comprised of Brett Fehrman, Ryan Senf, Rosemary Fleishman, and twin sisters Ella and Evelyn Dolce capped off their respective high school indoor careers at the NYSPHSAA championships March 5 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island.
The quintet is believed to be the largest group of Redhawks to compete in the state meet since at least 1998, according to assistant coach Jason Brocious.
“It was a lot of us seniors who never thought that we would get to the point of going to states together, and all going together really bonded our team,” Fleishman said. “If we had our indoor track season last year this is where we all could have been, but it was super cool going with all the seniors and seeing how well everyone performed and being able to cheer them on one last time.”
Fehrman, Senf and Fleishman were each making their first appearance at states while the Dolce sisters each competed in the most recent state meet conducted as sophomores in 2020. The area indoor season was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We had a bunch of seniors and last time we went to states, it was just Ella and I, so it was a different experience, and it was definitely better,” Evelyn Dolce said.
Ella and Evelyn Dolce placed second and third, respectively, in the girls pole vault while Fehrman placed fifth in the state in the same event in the boys meet.
The trio all took the podium after training together throughout their respective careers.
Fleishman and Senf both placed top 15 among the state finalists and top 20 in the final Federations standings. Fleishman competed in the girls weight throw while Senf ran the boys 600 meters.
“We got to watch all of our peers perform and socialize with our team and it put us in a more comfortable mental state to compete,” Fehrman said.
Fehrman, Senf, and Evelyn Dolce also won the Section 3 Class A championship in their respective events while Ella Dolce and Fleishman each took second place at sectionals.
The Dolce twins and Fleishman all qualified for the upcoming Nike Indoor Nationals and will return to Staten Island for the meet slated to begin Friday and culminate Sunday.
The trio intends to extend their respective careers in college — Ella Dolce will compete at Division I University of South Florida and Evelyn Dolce is committed to NAIA Indiana Tech.
They will also be among the top contenders for the Section 3 outdoor track and field season when area spring sports practices begin March 21.
“I think it was the best experience I could ask for,” Ella Dolce said. “I would never change anything, even though we didn’t get to experience two of our seasons, I think ending on a strong note, seeing each other grow from freshman year to senior year was incredible.”
