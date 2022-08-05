CENTRAL SQUARE — The high school girls lacrosse programs from Central Square, Fulton, and Oswego may be fierce rivals during the spring but have learned to act as friendly neighbors during the summer.
The three programs came together Monday night for the Oswego County All-Star Game to cap off a competitive summer league at the Paul V. Moore High School turf field.
The roughly 40 total players in attendance from all three schools were divided into two squads of matching skill level and played four 20-minute quarters with no official score kept on a hot night with temperatures in the mid-80s.
“I liked the idea, we play a lot of these girls in season, and it felt good to come together and play with them instead of being against of them, and to meet new people,” said Central Square junior-to-be, Olivia Ruzekowicz. “We had some good laughs, and we were competitive in a good way.”
Central Square senior Grace Roberts added: “It’s familiar faces when you face them again, plus you get to bond with other girls and learn how other people play the game.”
The teams were named by jersey color with the white team facing the red/blue unit.
The white team decided their name was “too boring,” according to Oswego sophomore Alaina DiBlasi, so they ended the first quarter huddle and others thereafter by shouting together: ‘F.O.C Unite,’ to incorporate the initials of the three schools.
The blue/red team countered the next quarter with a chant of ‘C.O.F,’ to flip the name around in attempt to mess with their opponents.
“It was really fun to play with all these girls that we’ve been playing against for the past couple of years, never even knowing their names before, and playing with them was fun getting to know everybody,” DiBlasi said.
“We would play defense on our friends, and everyone is just laughing, then you see someone take a shot and you’re cheering for them even if they’re on the other team, it was just a lot of fun,” she added.
The outing ended the fifth year of the ongoing summer league between the three programs. They initially played at Oswego for three years then started rotating the host site to Fulton last summer and Central Square over the past several weeks.
The all-star game to end the summer session was the first of its kind and for many of the players present, served as a break from a busy summer schedule of competitive travel tournaments and club showcases.
“While it’s fun to take it serious even in these (summer) games, when you’re playing with your friends it just brings in an aspect that you don’t normally get in a regular game, so playing with and against our teammates was really fun,” Oswego junior Kylie Fritton said.
Unique conversations took place throughout the game with good-natured banter from classmates on opposing teams.
At one point, a defender and attacker were debating postgame dinner plans while matched up and waiting for the action on their side of the field. Talk of upcoming soccer tryouts were also among the many topics covered between opposing players and teammates on the field.
“I think it was a good experience for us to mix everything up,” Fulton senior Olivia Metcalf said. “We play each other during the regular season, and it gets intense during that time, so I think it’s good we got to mix up and learn to play together. … The banter between everyone, we knew it was all fun.”
All three programs are coming off Section 3 playoff appearances and working to maintain their respective levels of momentum.
Fulton (15-7 overall) broke through to win its first Section 3 Class C championship and advanced to the state semifinals before ending their season in June.
Central Square (11-5) and Oswego (5-11) qualified in Class A with each suffering a first-round loss.
“I think it’s fun we got to play against people we normally play with, and to play with people from other teams we face in the season,” Fulton senior Grace Clary said. “We all got a good laugh and bonded, and it was good to work with everyone.”
