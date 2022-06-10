OSWEGO COUNTY — Central Square junior Alyssa Costello will compete in two events to highlight the 11 athletes from Oswego County contending in the state outdoor track and field championships this weekend.
The state meet for Division I and Division II competitors will be held Friday and Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Costello will sprint in the 100-meter dash and the 200 after winning both events at the Section 3 state qualifier meet on June 2 in the same location to gain the automatic berth for each event.
Oswego senior Ethan LoCastro will compete in the 400 hurdles. He narrowly accomplished the same feat, finishing second in the high jump and falling just short of the standard to advance as an at-large qualifier in that event.
LoCastro will be joined at the state meet by sophomore teammate Moreno Fenty, who gained automatic entry in the triple jump for the Buccaneers.
Central Square senior Brett Fehrman will contend in the pole vault as the only other area athlete to qualify for the boys state championships.
Costello and Fehrman will be accompanied by senior teammate Ella Dolce, who also advanced in pole vault for the Redhawks.
There will be six area athletes competing in the girls Division II meet.
Mexico junior Grace O’Gorman is competing in long jump, and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown sophomore Isabella Scott will participate in the 100-meter dash.
The Pulaski 1,600 relay team of Kylie Dye, Ava Basciani, Kendall Dye, and Emily Gareau will also be in contention.
