CENTRAL SQUARE — Central Square girls soccer supporters won’t have to travel far to watch their record-setting goalie take the Division I collegiate ranks next year.
Samantha Haley recently gave her verbal commitment to play for the Syracuse University women’s soccer team in the Atlantic Coast Conference next fall.
Haley already holds the program record for career saves at Central Square and will soon enter her senior season just shy of reaching 700.
“I’m extremely excited, now I just have to get on to working hard and try to still get better every day,” Haley said after announcing her intentions to join SU.
“It’s a different type of work now, it’s just a work-rate that will continuously improve myself, building my muscle and skills and mind-set because I know the next four years are going to be hard,” she added. “I’m looking forward to it, but I know that I just have to work up to be able to perform.”
Haley made her announcement with a post on Instagram in which she thanked family, coaches, and teammates from the Redhawks for support in helping her attain what she described as a “dream come true.”
“I was not shocked but I was very enthused,” Central Square girls soccer coach Angelo Carroccio said. “You’re always happy when one of your players commits anywhere, but excited for her to be going to a D-1 school and especially staying in our community. It’s a great way for the girls here to look up to her and to check up on her.”
Haley said that the Orange had been keeping tabs from afar, but she was first approached by SU goalie coach Brandon DeNoyer at an SU ID camp earlier this summer.
She arranged for an on-campus visit to meet head coach Nicky Adams and the support staff, stating that she was instantly ready to commit afterward despite interest from other programs. Haley ultimately waited a few days before making her plans official in early August.
“The coaches were super friendly, super helpful, and you could tell they wanted what was best for their players,” Haley said.
“They were both extremely excited for me and happy to have me on their team for the next four years, and I’m just as happy to be there.”
Haley plans to attend as many games as her schedule allows this fall and has fond memories of watching the Orange in her formative years.
“It’s very exciting, it’s going to be a challenge and I’m going to have to work hard, I know that, but it’s going to be exciting to play and a lot of people are going to look up to me now, because I am going to be that player that I once looked up to,” Haley said.
Haley has spent most of the past year training with her Syracuse Development Academy (SDA) national travel team, winning the state cup this season and playing at sites as far as Arizona, Florida, and West Virginia.
She led all Section 3 goalies with 262 saves as a junior last year, according to the league stats website.
“Everything is based on her hard work,” Carroccio said. “She’s never content with where she is athletically, so she continues to work hard and she’s not going to stop. SU is lucky to have her, and she’ll do everything she can for that program.”
The Redhawks are coming off a 7-8 campaign and are scheduled to begin practice for the upcoming season next week.
Haley took over as the starting goalie for Central Square as an eighth grader. As a freshman in 2019, she helped the Redhawks establish a team record for wins and reach their first and only Section 3 championship game during a 16-2-1 campaign.
“As a senior, our team is going to be pretty young, so my main goal is to just lead the team and support them and help them grow as much as possible,” Haley said.
