OSWEGO — Carson Colucci arrived at the Oswego High School outdoor courts, lacrosse stick in hand, for his normal routine of wall-ball when he saw the entrance blocked by a padlock and wooden boards. He then drove to the fields at Oswego State University to realize that the goals he was shooting on daily had been removed.
Colucci’s next step was to drive home and reconsider avenues to train for his U20 USA Junior Indoor Team tryout slated for Sunday and his eventual college lacrosse career — the latter challenge he has faced along with several former Buccaneers teammates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colucci is committed to The College at Brockport as one of four recent Oswego HS graduates and former varsity boys lacrosse standouts that intends to play the sport for a Division III program next year. He is joined by Jack Rice (Salisbury University), Alex Koproski (Clarkson), and Garrett Besaw (Morrisville).
The group has remained committed to preparing for their eventual collegiate campaigns despite obstacles created by state mandates resulting in the closure of workout facilities and cancelation of the bulk of traditional area summer leagues and tournaments.
“Every day I’m getting up and trying to work out, go outside, and keep the idea of having the opportunity to play lacrosse is keeping me going,” Koproski said. “I’m very excited for that.”
Lacrosse goals are back on some area fields, but each player was forced to adjust mightily while aiming to maintain their edge before departing for their respective schools later this month.
Those difficulties were amplified when the 1812 Shootout in Sackets Harbor was called off, their access to play on the Onondaga Reservation box leagues was lost, and various other regular summer tourney dates were eliminated.
Colucci, an attackman that declared to play for Brockport in January and plans to study physical education, accommodated by purchasing a weight bench that contained a squat machine, and retooling his backyard setup. He placed a small box lacrosse net borrowed from longtime Oswego varsity boys lacrosse coach, Robert ‘Doc,’ Nelson, inside of his standard goal to practice shooting.
Colucci also installed a self-described makeshift net behind the goals in order to fire shots at will without endangering the neighborhood with any missed attempts.
“I’ve kind of been running around in the backyard, any field that’s open, just trying to get in as many reps as possible,” Colucci said. “At the beginning of quarantine, they had the nets still up at the college so I would go up there every night and just rip shots for about two or three hours, or I would go the basketball courts at the high school and play wall-ball forever, but then they closed everything up.”
Colucci is also readying for his tryout with the U20 USA Junior Indoor Team slated for Sunday at Mt. Olive, N.J. He advanced past the first round of trials last November in Connecticut.
“I’m pretty sure the last organized lacrosse game I played was late January, and it’s August now,” Colucci said. “It’s really weird and I wish it wasn’t like this going in, but you just kind of have to make do.”
Koproski, meanwhile, has planned to attend Clarkson to major in engineering and management since the fall of his junior year and remains motivated to try out to carry on his family tradition of men’s college lacrosse in St. Lawrence County. His father, Eric, and his uncle, Aaron Koproski — the Fulton G. Ray Bodley boys varsity lacrosse coach — both played lacrosse for SUNY Potsdam.
Alex Koproski said that he has spent much of his spare time since mid-March utilizing his backyard goal and rebounder wall.
“I’ve been focusing on home strength and conditioning workouts and using the throwback and shooting net in my backyard,” Koproski said. “I’ve been pretty restricted but trying to keep my stick skills in check so that by the time possible fall-ball and tryouts come around for lacrosse, I’m not in too bad of shape.”
Aaron Koproski helped his nephew connect with area trainer and former NFL player, LeRoy Collins, for virtual workouts. Alex Koproski’s training has consisted of ladder running and other agility drills that can be done at home.
“It’s been an all-around workout focusing on all different aspects,” Alex Koproski said. “When all this started and gyms closed and it was kind of like: ‘OK, now what can we do at home?’ Doing this thing with (Collins) gave me some areas of focus and different workouts that I can do at home, it’s provided me a lot more resources to keep me going before college lacrosse.”
For Rice, the final months of preparation for his career at Salisbury in Maryland has differed entirely from what he envisioned when committing to the Division III power on Aug. 4 last year, two days after his official offer was received. The Sea Gulls of the Capital Athletic Conference have won 12 NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse titles, all since 1994, most recently back-to-back in 2016 and ’17.
“I knew I wanted to leave the state and they have always had a really good and successful lacrosse program, so I thought it was a great fit, especially after touring and talking to their coaches a lot,” Rice said.
The star midfielder, who was named the Oswego High School Male Athlete of the Year at the Buc Booster Club Awards in June, has been staying in Oswego this summer with other area alum on college lacrosse teams and playing catch in the backyard daily while mixing in regular distance runs.
Rice has also trained with the Salisbury-provided Teambuilder app, through which the trainer has provided exercise routines for players who have some gym equipment and modifications for those who are working without. Rice has also played at a men’s indoor summer league two nights each week at Marcellus.
Despite the loss of their much-anticipated final varsity season together for a Buccaneers squad that was poised to sport nine seniors, the quartet of college-bound players has remained upbeat as they approach reporting to their respective campuses later this month.
Each has maintained frequent contact with their college coaches throughout the pandemic, most awaiting word on the status of fall practices.
“I miss playing with those guys,” Koproski said. “It’s a little disheartening, I played two years of varsity lacrosse and was looking forward to ending on a good note, but unfortunately everything got postponed and shut down so it’s like, what can we do now. Now everyone is looking on to the next step and getting ready to play in college.”
