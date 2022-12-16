PHOENIX — Rylee Denslow finished the long journey toward completing her primary goal for the Phoenix-John C. Birdlebough High School girls basketball team before the first game tipped off.
The junior point guard returned from a torn ACL in time to open the new campaign, fulfilling the personal vow she made upon suffering the injury early last season.
Denslow helped the Firebirds get off to a 2-1 start entering the week in her first action in 11 months.
“It feels amazing, I knew it was going to be a long recovery, but it’s amazing to be back finally,” Denslow said. “I’m definitely still working on my strength and getting everything back, but I think overall, things are going good.”
Denslow was officially cleared for contact on Nov. 20, roughly two weeks before the Phoenix season opener.
Phoenix coach Troy Washington remembered Denslow arriving to watch practice a few days after the injury suffered last December, and said she stated then that her mission was to be back on the court by the next basketball season.
Denslow also competes for the soccer and track and field teams and was forced to miss the past spring and fall seasons while recovering and rehabilitating her knee.
“That just shows the heart and determination that she wanted to get back on the court, and again we’re truly glad to have her back on the floor,” Washington said. “She can attack the basket, she’s a great communicator on the court, and she holds everybody accountable as well and even me as a coach, so I think that’s huge.”
Denslow shared the news with Washington upon gaining clearance and the two spoke of their shared joy to take the next step on the comeback trail.
“I knew that I put a lot of hard work into it so when I finally reached it was just like, wow, I did it,” Denslow said of completing her rehab and gaining full clearance to play.
“I remember being at practice like: ‘Wow, I can actually do everything I want to do again,’” Denslow added. “It was just very relieving and good to be back.”
Denslow was establishing herself as the young, emerging floor general for the program at the time of the injury. She recalls shifting to play defense in a December 2021 game and feeling a pain in her knee. Denslow said that she and her family instantly feared the worst before doctors confirmed the diagnosis of a torn ACL.
She had played a pivotal part in Phoenix racing out to a 7-0 start for its best beginning to a season in at least 15 years, but the Firebirds finished just 9-12 overall.
Denslow remained a fixture at team practices and games after being ruled out for last season, continuing to serve as a team leader from the sideline.
“I was sad because we knew right then that the season was done, but from that moment it was just like: ‘OK, I have to work to get back,’” Denslow said.
“I think it was amazing that (Washington) let me stay and I learned so much just by being on the bench and hearing what he had to say,” she added. “But it was nice to be able to still support my team without being on the court.”
Washington credited Denslow for remaining committed to her teammates while working through an often-times grueling rehabilitation process. He believes her constant presence around the program helped push her to stay motivated to get back.
He said the team is thrilled to have Denslow back in her familiar role as the lead facilitator and communicator on each end of the court. Washington recalled discussing plays last year and the strategy behind them with Denslow frequently and sees her as a potential future coach.
“To have Rylee back this year is so special because she’s part of that core,” Washington said. “When she was sidelined with her ACL injury, she was there as a coach, she was a voice, she still cheered her teammates on, which is really good, but having her back on the court is going to be great for us.”
Denslow is being eased back in as the first player off the bench to begin the year, following a plan she and Washington constructed to take the return “by minute, by quarter, by day,” to ensure she is comfortable getting back into rhythm, according to the head coach.
Denslow stated her next goal is to play without the knee brace that she is currently required to wear.
“It felt strange at first, weird not to be on the bench just supporting, but it was good,” Denslow said of her first game action. “I’m very happy to be back.”
Phoenix returned all but one player from last year’s team with Madison Grover departing via graduation.
Denslow is one of four junior pillars that have positioned Phoenix for a competitive stretch, joining Sara Ruetsch, Ava Kuropatwinski, and Alaynna Dashnau, most of whom started playing together in fifth grade.
“I love my whole entire team, they’re all very supportive, and it’s great to be able to play with all of them again,” said Denslow, the oldest of four sisters in her family.
“I’m very pumped, I think we’re going to do great this year, we just have to keep our heads up and be strong.”
