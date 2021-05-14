FULTON — The Fulton-G. Ray Bodley High School varsity girls lacrosse team remained focused on their shared objective throughout a gap of more than 700 days between games.
The collective commitment over the past year has been on full display through the early portion of the spring season for the Red Raiders, who returned all but one player that expected to compete in 2020 before the state canceled the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
With their eyes on capturing the program’s elusive Section 3 championship last spring, players and coaches organized virtual meetings on Google to prepare for a season that ultimately never came. Many players continued to meet voluntarily afterward, pursued training opportunities while facilities were shut down, and took solo chances to play in summer and fall tournaments.
Their diligence has been rewarded to start the new campaign, entering the week with a perfect 4-0 record, including a thrilling victory over longtime nemesis, Jamesville-DeWitt, to go with three lopsided wins.
“The meetings helped us all stay together as a team, we’re a really close-knit group this year, so it was great to still be talking a lot,” said Fulton senior Emma Weaver, who is starting her sixth varsity season and committed to play for Division I Albany next year. “We were able to do some socially distanced practices eventually, and we each took any opportunity we could to play lacrosse, and it definitely paid off.”
Fulton anticipated just one senior on the roster for 2020, Patrice Clary, and the returning players were motivated over the past year to account for the lost season of production on the field. The Red Raiders were represented by a large contingent of players for a winter indoor league, which allowed many to work off the rust and apply some of their virtual work.
“The virtual stuff really helped after being deprived of all the social aspects, and we were able to play some indoor lacrosse games this winter, so that really helped us get back into the feel of playing together and just that bond that we have on the field,” said senior Lexi Patterson, a fourth-year varsity midfielder who will play for Division I Army-West Point next year.
Through its first four games, Fulton possesses a scoring margin of 73-17 and won three outings by 14 goals or more. The Red Raiders reached the Section 3 Class C semifinal in their last attempt in 2019 and made it to the finals the year prior.
For the senior class led by Weaver, Patterson, and goalie Malie Follet — who will play for Division I Notre Dame next year — their longtime goal has been to capture the program’s first sectional title.
“We just haven’t been able to win them and that is our goal this year to win those sectional finals, get a banner in our gymnasium because it has never been won before for girls lacrosse, so really putting that legacy down and winning our last year of lacrosse would be amazing,” Weaver said.
Fulton’s recent 11-10 victory over perennial power Jamesville-DeWitt was a strong step toward that fulfilling that mission. The program had gone at least three years since beating the Red Rams and came back from a 9-4 deficit in the first half, trailing by four goals at halftime.
“We had to go back out there and compete even harder than we had in the first half, and we did, we were winning the draws and doing exactly what we needed to do, and afterward, it was just the best feeling of accomplishment of playing at that high level again,” Weaver said.
The trio of Division I-bound seniors are guiding a group that coach Dan Bartlett believes is the deepest and most well-rounded in the program’s recent history, which includes a slew of current college players.
Follet and the defense have allowed four goals or less in three of four games this year, while the offense is averaging more than 18 goals per game entering the week.
Freshman Carleigh Patterson, Lexi’s younger sister, scored a team-high 17 goals to go with six assists through four games while eighth-grader Mya Carroll has added 14 goals and an assist. They have joined Weaver (16 goals, 10 assists) among the team’s top three scoring leaders.
“I think that aspect of having such new kids play a big role has helped us and surprised some teams as well,” Lexi Patterson said.
“We’re all super grateful to be able to play and see each other every day, just missing it last year,” she added. “I’m especially grateful because this is my last year and I’m able to play one more time with my little sister.”
Entering the week, Fulton had nine games left on its regular-season schedule before sectional playoffs begin the week of June 7. The Red Raiders are scheduled to host Jamesville-DeWitt in a key rematch at noon on May 22.
“I think we’ve all really missed it and it was great to come back together as a team, it did take a little while to get back into the normal groove of things and getting up to our speed of play, but we’ve had a really successful season so far and we’re hoping to continue that,” Weaver said. “We’re just trying to have as much fun as we can and be as successful as possible.”
