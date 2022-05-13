OSWEGO — Zachary DeMott gazed at the large surrounding group during the Oswego High School boys tennis senior night celebration with reaffirmed appreciation for their sudden expansion.
The fifth-year varsity mainstay is one of nine seniors and 17 total players that comprised the largest roster of coach Trina Mills’ four-year tenure as head coach.
The Buccaneers, who added four senior newcomers this year, claimed a 6-1 victory over Fulton to cap off the regular season with an 8-2 overall record.
“We had a lot of new players, which is excellent, we’ve always been looking to expand our team,” DeMott said. “On the first day we weren’t as strong, and now after a lot of practice and hard work, our team has become incredible and had this amazing season, the best I’ve had in my five years.”
Oswego started with seven straight wins, building off a 6-4 showing in a reduced schedule last spring, and suffered only a pair of losses to Jamesville-DeWitt. The Buccaneers swept three matches and posted a score of 5-2 or better in each victory.
The Section 3 tournaments are scheduled to begin next week for each class.
DeMott (6-3 season record) with fellow seniors Joshua Chun (6-2) and Marcus Baker (8-1) all swept their respective singles matches to highlight their final home match. The tenured trio posted the top singles records for Oswego throughout the season, according to results posted on Syracuse.com.
The fence at the Oswego High School tennis courts was lined with families and fellow students on hand to recognize the achievements of the departing class.
“I think we received the most support that we’ve ever had this season,” DeMott said. “I loved that we got more players and it seemed to really bring the community together to highlight my favorite sport. I loved seeing how much guys improved throughout the season, guys who just started and became some pretty amazing players.”
DeMott is the lone Oswego player to move up in eighth grade and was later joined by Chun and Baker. They comprised the returning senior core along with Tyler Roper and Andrew Mullen, who posted a 7-2 record in doubles this year to top the team.
Seniors added to the mix this season were Nathan Adams, Nathaniel Brown, Henry Sweeney, and Cody Vickery, each of whom contributed to multiple match victories in doubles.
Mills believes endorsements and recruiting efforts from returning players and their emphasis on the team dynamic helped prompt the added depth that played a key role in their success.
“I really appreciate them giving it a try, my only wish as I’ve told them is that they would have started a couple years ago, and the improvement would have skyrocketed,” Mills said. “This was the biggest team I’ve ever had. It’s fantastic and a great feeling to have the kids appreciate playing this sport.”
DeMott will continue his tennis career at nearby Oswego State next season and is one of several contenders for the individual sectional outings later this month.
“It was definitely emotional (on senior night), sometimes I don’t believe that it’s my last year,” DeMott said. “I’ve loved every minute of playing tennis here.”
