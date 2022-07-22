PULASKI — When it came time to decorate the Pulaski High School gym with new championship banners, Jordan Fahnestock insisted they include the earliest teams for each sport and spent hours researching results as far back as the 1950’s from local newspapers at the public library.
That level of passion and appreciation for the prestige of all Blue Devils sports teams will help fuel Fahnestock in his new role guiding district athletics at his alma mater, where he has worked as a coach and teacher for the past 14 years.
Fahnestock was recently hired as the Pulaski Academy and Central School District assistant principal and director of athletics and started his new position on July 1.
The 2004 Pulaski graduate was notified that he gained approval by the school board on June 2, the night he returned home from the Section 3 state qualifier meet as head coach of the girls outdoor track and field team that advanced its 1,600 relay team to the state championships.
“I think that’s something unique that I bring to this particular job because I played here, I grew up here, I had a great experience here, so that’s always really been my driving force as an educator, trying to create those same kinds of memories and experiences for kids that are in our community,” Fahnestock said while seated at the desk in his new office.
“I think the passion drives me every day to try to create the best programs that we have to offer and the best experiences that our students could possibly have because of the pride that I feel for the history of our programs.”
Fahnestock shined in basketball, cross country, and outdoor track and field while competing for the Blue Devils.
He has since coached all three sports at various points, highlighted by 10 seasons as boys varsity basketball coach and five years as girls varsity track coach, along with helping in football and other programs.
He started as a teacher’s assistant for three years before moving into a full-time social studies position and has since taken on various leadership roles on top of his coaching duties such as student government association advisor, grade advisor, and department chair.
“I think he has a solid vision for athletics in Pulaski and I think he understands the importance of providing lots of opportunities for kids to engage in the school, which includes things other than athletics,” Pulaski superintendent Tom Jennings said. “He’s been raised in the school and understands the importance of kids being able to do everything — be in the play, be in athletics — all those things.”
Fahnestock replaces Jim Karcz, who resigned from the district in late April to take a vice principal opening at Waterloo High School, allowing him to move closer to family.
Jennings was acting as athletic director in the interim and Fahnestock has jumped in running the past several weeks to prepare for the fall.
Fahnestock said that he is aiming to ride the momentum from spring sports, which included league titles in baseball, softball and girls track and field, while building off Karcz’s work behind the scenes to allow coaches more freedom to focus solely on student-athlete development.
“You’ve got those big picture goals, but you have all these little things too like just making sure the games are scheduled,” Fahnestock said. “So, it’s been a lot to try to get my head around all those things. … It’s been a lot of work, but it’s been good work and a lot of fun.”
Fahnestock graduated from St. John Fisher College in 2008 prior to initially joining the staff at his alma mater. He has taken administrative courses through Le Moyne in recent years.
He and his wife, Kaleigh, have a daughter named McKinley and a set of twins, daughter Monroe and son Lincoln.
Jennings said that Fahnestock’s love for his hometown district was evident throughout an extensive hiring process.
“Jordan is someone that is easy to like, and someone who I think is also easy to follow because of his vision and because of his passion,” Jennings said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.