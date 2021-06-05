FULTON — The Fulton Wrestling Hall of Fame enshrined the Class of 2020 during the third annual induction ceremony on May 22 at Chubby’s Bar and Grill in Fulton.
The newest members enshrined were Dawson Hayden, Matt Bogardus, Bob Farfaglia, and Wayne Bleau.
Hayden was the first Section 3 champion for the Red Raiders and was the program’s first state place-finisher after taking second in 1964.
Farfaglia took third in the 1969 sectionals and won the most matches of any Fulton wrestler during the 1960’s, and was also the first and longest-tenured Fulton Wrestling Club coach.
Bleau served as a transformative coach for the program from 1974-87, guiding a pair of state title teams during his tenure.
Matt Bogardus ranks third for career wins in program history at 172 and holds the record for most wins in a single season at 49. The 2008 graduate won a variety of Section 3 and Empire State Games titles and placed in the state tournament.
Each new member was presented by a special-guest inductor and varsity head coach Jeffrey Waldron served as the master of ceremonies. The Hall of Fame speeches were preceded by a social hour and followed by a prime-rib dinner.
The Fulton Wrestling Hall of Fame was established in 2018 and held its first two enshrinement ceremonies in November. The event for the Class of 2020 was postponed from last fall due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Class of 2018 featured Greg Stevens, Randy Gillette, Ron LaBeef, and Tim Moore. The 2019 class consisted of Rick Pawlewicz, John Noel, Mike Kitts, and Mike Conners.
