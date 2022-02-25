OSWEGO COUNTY — Central Square senior Kole Mulhauser remains unbeaten and is one of four high school wrestlers that will represent Oswego County in the state championships this weekend.
Mulhauser will compete in the Division I 189-pound weight class when the tournament begins with preliminary rounds today at the MVP Arena in Albany. The semifinals and finals are slated for Saturday in the same location.
Fulton junior Frederick Pagan will contend in the Division I 102-pound bracket, Phoenix senior Parker Allers advanced for Division II at 132 pounds, and Mexico senior Joey Reed is slated for the Division II, 152-pound division.
Mulhauser enters with a perfect 34-0 record, including 29 pins to go with four technical falls and one forfeit, according to results at cnywrestling.com.
He qualified with a pin in the recent Section 3 Division I finals to secure his third straight sectional title, following up on claiming his third straight Class A title. He was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at both postseason events.
Mulhauser won his weight class in each of the sectional and class tournaments since his freshman season — there were no postseason events last year due to COVID-19 concerns — and placed third in the most recent state tournament conducted in 2020 as a sophomore.
He is making his fourth appearance at the state tourney overall and is aiming to become the first NYSPHSAA wrestling champion from Central Square since George Korthas in 1985.
Pagan will make his debut at states for the Red Raiders after claiming the 102-pound title at the Section 3 Division I championships, also sweeping with a first-place finish at the Class A meet.
He enters with a record of 28-4 and has won 17 of his last 18 matches. Fulton has had at least one wrestler reach the state meet every year since 1999 and Pagan is aiming to be the program’s first state champion since Mike Kitts in 1996.
Allers and Reed each advanced with respective third-place showings at the Section 3 Division II championships.
Allers enters the 132-pound bracket with a 37-7 record this season, including 26 pins, topping the win total from his previous two varsity seasons combined as a freshman and sophomore.
The senior claimed his second career Class C title earlier this month and will make his first state championship appearance to cap off his varsity tenure for the Firebirds.
Ross McFarland was the last Phoenix wrestler crowned state champion in 2018.
Mexico senior Joey Reed enters the state tourney with a 39-5 record, tallying his 33rd pin of the season to advance via the Section 3 Division II consolation finals. He has lost just once in his last 22 matches.
The 152-pound contender has a career record of 139-73 and has won at least 23 matches every season since joining the varsity team in 7th-grade. Reed won his first career Class B title on Feb. 5 en route to his debut appearance at states this weekend.
Mexico’s most recent state crowns were won in back-to-back years by Trevor Allard in 2014 and Theo Powers in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.