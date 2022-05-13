OSWEGO — Emilia Georgi had never heard of lacrosse before her arrival to Oswego High School, and now plans to search for a team when she returns home.
The 18-year-old senior and foreign exchange student from near Dreisen in Germany has taken up the sport with the help of Oswego head varsity coach Theodore Beers and a trio of senior captains, led by fourth-year standout, Isabella Koproski.
Georgi has been a key contributor to the encouraging mentality and team-oriented dynamic that helped the Buccaneers (4-8 overall) bounce back from a winless season last year to the brink of a potential Section 3 playoff berth, entering the week needing to win two of their final three games to get in.
“Sports always helps to get connected with people, to get to know people, and I love trying new things,” Georgi said. “I played ice hockey and most of the girls on the team said that I should just try it, so I said: ‘OK.’ I didn’t really think about it, I just showed up to practice and started playing lacrosse.”
She added: “It was super cool because everyone was so welcoming and nice, and I tried something new, which, with the right people, is always a lot of fun.”
Georgi started her foray into Oswego athletics by joining the hockey team this past winter, a sport she at least had familiarity with but never played growing up.
In Germany, she was an active participant in “artistic roller skating,” which she likened to figure skating on roller skates, but she had little background in team sports.
Georgi played forward during hockey season and said she joined the team to meet more people and experience new things after believing she spent too much of her free time inside her host home during the fall.
Georgi quickly endeared herself to teammates and eventually posted a list of German words for them to learn on the team refrigerator in the locker room. Mark Fierro, the head girls hockey coach and assistant girls lacrosse coach at Oswego, was impressed by the rate at which she progressed in her first year.
“It was crazy, actually,” Georgi said. “I really, really loved hockey and I also love lacrosse. With both, I made a lot of friends, and it was a whole different experience than I would have at home.”
Georgi’s positive on-ice experience led her to the lacrosse field, sharing many of the same teammates. She approached Beers about a week before the season, as she did with Fierro before hockey, stating that she simply aimed to join the team with little expectations beyond having fun.
Beers was happy to oblige and believes Georgi is the first foreign exchange student to join the program under his watch in 20-plus years on the sideline.
“It’s a nice little culture change that we haven’t really had in our program, so it’s been fun, and we hope that she’s had fun too,” Beers said. “Obviously, she’s headed home after graduation, so we hope we’re sending her off with a lot of good memories.”
Georgi was surprised to be inserted into the season opener against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, according to Beers, and she approached the coach to express her excitement following her first run of game action.
She started the season as a reserve on defense but has since played some attack and midfield as her skills further developed.
“Going from hockey to lacrosse, she had a lot of the wrist work down, so now it’s just about passing and catching for lacrosse,” Beers said. “But every week, she learned, and we have a real good group that went out and helped her.”
Senior captains — Koproski, Kat Wincheck and Azalia Avery — took charge helping work with Georgi before and after practices, playing wall ball and catch to aid the senior in learning the necessary skills.
“She went from barely knowing how to hold a stick to actually passing and catching, which may sound easy, but if you think about it realistically, she picked it up so fast,” Avery said.
Beers said that relaying the rules and intricacies of girls lacrosse has been the most challenging aspect of trying to catch up the first-year senior.
“Sometimes, it’s kind of frustrating,” Georgi said. “You see that everyone can do something perfectly and for yourself, you can’t pick up lacrosse in two days, it takes time to learn it, so sometimes it gets frustrating.”
She added: “I can go to anyone on this team and ask: ‘Can you help me? Can you show me this?’ And they’re always like: ‘Yes, of course,’ and they’ll always cheer you on and see when you improve and tell you that. They give a lot of advice and that’s been really good.”
Georgi has gained valuable experience off the field, describing her favorite moments as bus-rides to away games, celebrating wins and enduring setbacks with her teammates, and soaking in the recent senior night festivities.
Avery and Wincheck recalled convincing Georgi to dance in the rain with them for nearly an hour in the Oswego parking lot after returning from an away game earlier this season.
“She really fits in with all of us and she wasn’t scared of anything, she’s so bold and out there, and we love her,” Wincheck said.
Georgi was one of several additions to the Buccaneers and is one of just five seniors for the youthful unit appearing on the upswing. The top three goal scorers are all underclassmen.
Koproski, the longest-tenured captain who will play for NCAA Division III Clarkson University next year, spoke to the more enjoyable atmosphere chasing their first sectional playoff berth since 2017 following the 0-13 campaign last spring.
“Last year was such a rough year for us, so this season every goal is celebrated, girls on the sideline are amazing sports about everything on and off the field, everyone is so happy when the goalie makes a save or we score, even if we just intercept a pass,” Koproski said. “That’s been great to see every day.”
