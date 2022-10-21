FULTON — Fulton girls wrestlers will soon get the chance to carve their own unique legacy in the proud tradition of the storied program.
Fulton-G. Ray Bodley High School officially approved a varsity girls wrestling team for the upcoming winter sports season on Oct. 11 at a Board of Education meeting.
The Red Raiders are believed to be the first girls wrestling team in Section 3 to gain full board approval, according to Jeff Waldron, the former boys varsity coach who is helping launch the new squad.
Other league teams expected to gain clearance prior to the season are General Brown, Holland Patent, and Homer. District girls were previously limited to wrestling in mixed competition on the boys team.
“We were anxious to get ahead of the game, be one of the first to get a girls program approved, then let everybody try to catch up to us,” Waldron said. “When it comes to wrestling, we want to lead the way, not follow.”
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association passed girls wrestling as an emerging sport in July, meaning at least four of the 11 sections in the state have four teams or more competing in that sport.
Waldron and other coaches in the Fulton wrestling club started putting out word that the Red Raiders would pursue a team, and in recent months have had as many as 15 girls attend club practices.
“It’s amazing, I had no words,” said Emily Barrett, a Fulton junior who wrestled on the boys JV wrestling team last year. “We are the first, this is history. We have to make a name for ourselves, and we are. We’re here to win.”
She added: “The girls that come here (to the club), I know they were super excited, because we’re now kind of independent and we get to prove ourselves now.”
The district was in the hiring process for a head coach entering the week, and the schedule is still being constructed. Waldron expected frequent tournaments and limited dual meets. He anticipated the first girls dual meet on Dec. 2 at the Fulton War Memorial in conjunction with a boys match against Fairport.
“I think it’s a really great opportunity for more girls to come out of their shells,” Barrett said. “I know a lot of girls were kind of uncomfortable wrestling the guys, which I get, and I think doing this, we’re going to get more matches for the girls. I think it’s a great opportunity for a lot of girls to get more wrestling experience.”
There are 33 state schools across seven sections fielding girls wrestling teams, according to an updated list on the New York Women’s Wrestling social media pages over the past week. There are two teams each competing in Sections 5 and 11, and the sport will gain fully sanctioned NYSPHSAA status if either section gets to four squads.
Waldron noted the frequency of girls teams competing when the Fulton club travels to offseason tournaments out of state and in Canada, and said area girls often join the Fulton youth club but rarely stay through to mixed competition in high school despite recent recruiting efforts.
Barrett was one of three girls listed on Fulton team rosters at cnywrestling.com last season.
“There are two ways you can grow the girls sport,” Waldron said. “The first method of having mixed competition, we’ve been doing that since the beginning of time, clearly it doesn’t work. It’s a big step, but if you don’t do what we’re doing, I don’t think you’re going to grow the girls sport in your school.”
He added: “The girls have to have their own identity, their own team. Our plan is to give them their own separate practice time, their own coach, and give them the attention that they deserve. Our expectation is that our girls program is going to perform and get the attention that our boys program does.”
The Fulton boys wrestling team became the first in the state to win 1,000 dual meets, reaching the milestone early last season.
Several relatives of past program contributors are expected to help pioneer the girls team for the Red Raiders. Waldron expressed excitement over the ability to have full family involvement in wrestling like other sports such as basketball or soccer.
“We’ve always been proud of our wrestling family, but not by our choice, just by the way the situation has been, the girls have been excluded,” Waldron said. “So now to have our own girls program, I think is going to strengthen our Fulton wrestling family.”
