FULTON — The Fulton-G. Ray Bodley High School girls lacrosse team appears poised beyond its years entering the first state Final Four for the program.
The youthful Red Raiders won the first Section 3 championship in team history on May 31 under first-year head coach, Brandon Weaver, and have since followed up with consecutive wins in their state playoffs debut.
Fulton (15-6) will face Section 5 champion Honeoye Falls-Lima at 1 p.m. Friday in the Class C semifinals at Cortland State University. The state championship is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday in the same location.
“I think they’re ready,” Weaver said. “I think we have an opportunity to do something that a lot of teams don’t have. ... This is a team that’s young, they’re hungry. They want to show the section and the area what they’re capable of and they’re playing at a high level right now.”
Fulton beat Section 10-Canton and Section 4-Johnson City on June 2 and 4, respectively, to reach the state semifinal round against Honeoye Falls-Lima, which won its 10th straight Section 5 title to advance.
The Red Raiders have produced their historic playoff push despite losing nine seniors to graduation, working 13 varsity newcomers into the fold, and undergoing a coaching change.
Their top three leaders in goals and assists are all underclassmen — freshman Mya Carroll (97 goals-24 assists), sophomore Carleigh Patterson (77-33), and sophomore Anna Bednarz (51-43) — while sophomores Molly Evans and Ella Halladay have shared time at goalie.
Carroll also leads Fulton with 111 draw controls, according to stats reported to syracuse.com.
“It has been really exciting, back in the beginning of the season I had no idea we would make it this far, but it’s definitely crazy to be able to experience this in my senior year,” said Bella Cary, one of three captains who has contributed 28 goals.
Fulton achieved a program breakthrough by claiming its first Section 3 crown with an 11-9 victory over Jamesville-DeWitt after reaching the final for the third time in the last four seasons.
The Red Raiders fended off the defending champion Red Rams to maintain a narrow edge down the stretch, avenging a pair of regular-season setbacks and a loss in last year’s sectional final.
They rushed the field to celebrate the achievement soon after the final buzzer sounded.
“The look on everybody’s faces, everyone was so happy and especially coach (Weaver), he’s been working hard for it all year,” Cary said.
Weaver added: “When that time was ticking off and the horn went off, it was just a great experience to witness how they felt after accomplishing something that no other team from Fulton was able to do. … Putting it together and being able to get over the hump has been out of this world.”
Fulton has won 12 of its past 14 games and is riding an eight-game winning streak.
Weaver pointed to the Red Raiders’ second-regular season loss to league and section rival Jamesville-DeWitt as a launching point for their ongoing run and credited the unit with just eight total returning players for quickly building a bond that strengthened from that point forward.
“To me, that was the turning point in our season,” Weaver said. “We really started to click, and we were doing a lot of the right things, and from there, we just built off that and we took it one game at a time.”
He added: “I owe so much to the girls and just the team by working together. If it was in practice or during a game, they played for each other, and as the season has gone on, we really started to click as a team. We were able to get to where we are because we came together.”
