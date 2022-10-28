FULTON — As they put the finishing touches on an undefeated regular season, the Fulton volleyball team paid tribute to a past pillar of the program and fought for a larger cause.
Fulton relaunched its “Spike Teal,” charity event in conjunction with its regular-season finale on Monday night in the G. Ray Bodley High School gym, with the mission to help fund ovarian cancer research development, raise awareness and educate about the warning signs of the disease.
The formerly annual event returned for the first time since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and serves to honor the memory of former Fulton varsity coach, Caroline Richardson, who lost her battle to the disease in 2016.
All proceeds were donated to the Onondaga County-based “Hope for Heather,” which is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to combatting ovarian cancer in memory of Heather Weeks.
“They’re trying to educate people because their daughter wasn’t aware of the signs and symptoms, so this is a good thing that allows us to educate the young female athletes about ovarian cancer, too,” Fulton head coach Jessica Frost said.
“It means a lot to be able to do this and have the community come together for a former coach and a person in this community that did a lot for Fulton volleyball,” she added.
Richardson was a physical education teacher in the district for 28 years. She guided the volleyball program for nearly three decades and topped 415 career wins while capturing a combined 16 league and sectional titles during her tenure.
Frost was one of her former players and coached the junior varsity squad under Richardson’s guidance before taking over the varsity team to her former coach’s delight.
Fulton junior Natalie Frost recalled tagging along with her mom, Jessica, to practices at a young age and looking up to Richardson as the longtime figurehead of the program.
The match was preceded by the famous version of the national anthem sung by Whitney Houston at Super Bowl XXV as a nod to Richardson, who used that rendition as her favorite before home matches.
“I was around her and I knew her very well, she was an intense coach and I loved her, and we miss her every day,” Natalie Frost said.
“This means a lot to the team and to my mother, the varsity coach now,” she added. “It’s for a good cause and to be able to celebrate (Richardson) is great. We’re a family and we’re a team, and we love to be able to support and help people in need.”
The Red Raiders raised money throughout the month of October leading into the fund-raiser. They sold teal-colored T-shirts in advance and at the door, and they gave away more than a dozen raffle baskets with a variety of items donated by local businesses.
Players wore custom T-shirts with their jersey number on the back and “Coach Richardson,” above the number where the nameplate would traditionally be placed.
Between the second and third sets, fans could also make a flat donation for a try at serving the ball over the net to senior Isabella Bogardus, who then tried to catch the ball in a pair of oversized sweatpants.
The Oswego State University volleyball and women’s hockey teams were also on hand to show their support for the mission.
“We’re grateful that we can raise money for the cause and spread awareness, it feels like a positive day for everyone with all the giving you see,” Fulton senior Sydney Sachel said.
Adding to the positive vibes of the evening was the Red Raiders capping off a perfect regular season with a 3-0 sweep over Fowler.
Fulton will enter the Section 3 Class A playoffs as the defending champion with a 15-0 record, and it was expected to receive the top seed and a bye to the semifinals where it will begin postseason play next week.
“I’m honored that we’ve been able to do that, and just so happy that we pushed through this season,” Sachel said. “We had bumps as every team has, but we really are a family, and it shows. We have perseverance.”
The Red Raiders have won 33 of their last 34 matches overall dating back to last year, with the lone loss during that span to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake in the state playoffs last fall.
The Class A final is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Chittenango High School.
“It’s something that we worked hard for every day in the gym all the time,” Natalie Frost said. “Being able to play with people you love and accomplish as much as we can, it’s hard work and teamwork paying off.”
