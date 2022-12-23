OSWEGO COUNTY — After taking down their holiday decorations next week, area high school wrestlers will be looking to score takedowns and more at the Haines Memorial Tournament.
The annual event hosted by Fulton High School and Oswego State University will hold a varsity boys wrestling tournament on Dec. 28-29, with a girls tourney added for the second day at Laker Hall in Oswego.
The boys brackets contain wrestlers from 24 different schools, including Fulton, APW/Pulaski, Central Square, and Mexico from Oswego County.
The Red Raiders and Tigers will also compete in the girls tourney with wrestlers representing nine total schools.
Fulton seniors Frederick Pagan (102 pounds) and Walter Crofoot (138) each enter with 9-2 records, according to cnywrestling.com, and were each top 10 of their respective weight classes in the latest NY Wrestling News state rankings.
Fulton posted the top team score among the 14 teams competing last year. Pagan is the only returning champion for the Red Raiders after winning the 102-pound bracket last year.
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown will host a boys basketball tournament over the upcoming holiday break while Pulaski will host a girls basketball tourney, all featuring Oswego County teams.
The boys tournament is scheduled for Dec. 28 and 29 at the APW High School gym. The Rebels (0-3 overall) will host Phoenix (2-2), Pulaski (2-4), and Mexico (1-3).
The event will also serve as a fund-raiser for the ‘APW Dollars for Scholars,’ to benefit students in the district. Baskets will be raffled off and donations will be accepted to boost scholarship funds that benefit -PW students.
The Pulaski Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament will begin Dec. 27 when Oswego (3-0) faces Hannibal (3-2) at 2 p.m. followed by the host Blue Devils (2-2) against APW (1-4) in the Pulaski High School gym.
The tournament championship and consolation games will be held Dec. 28 in the same location.
