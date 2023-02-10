MEXICO — Renne Kinikin is proud to be the first of what she hopes will be many girls wrestling state champions from Mexico High School.
Kinikin etched her name in school history when she won the 165-pound weight class at the inaugural girls wrestling state invitational on Jan. 27 at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
She was the only champion from Oswego County schools and also the first to be crowned from the Tigers after partaking in mixed competition for the boys program since her eighth-grade campaign.
Mexico was not among the handful of state programs that launched a separate girls team this year, but Kinikin hopes to have played a role in making that dream a reality in the near future.
“It means a lot to represent Mexico as the girls champion, and maybe next year, there is finally going to be a girls wrestling team,” Kinikin said.
Kinikin swept through four matches to capture the title in her weight class and complete a decorated campaign in all-girls outings.
Earlier in the season, she also won the girls divisions at the Kenneth Haines Memorial Tournament on Dec. 28 at Oswego’s Laker Hall, the Blue Devil Invitational on Jan. 14 in Camden, and a tourney hosted by the Syracuse Wrestling Officials Association.
“It was really exciting this year,” Kinikin said. “Having that good competition and finally getting to experience what it’s really like wrestling other females. It’s exciting to see women’s wrestling is growing.”
Kinikin was among 208 participants in the first-ever girls wrestling state invitational and was one of 29 from Section 3. She and General Brown’s Zoey Jewett were the only champions from Section 3 schools.
Kinikin was joined by senior teammate Juliana Smith (120 pounds) to represent Mexico in the overall field.
Fulton was also well-represented with junior Tessa Newton (100), senior Isabella Bogardus (120), sophomore Cassandra Clarke (126), junior Ciara Okoniewski (145), junior Emily Barrett (185), senior Riley Kempston (185), and sophomore Marissa Crofoot (235) all qualifying.
“It was crazy, I didn’t really expect to go that far, I was just really happy,” Kinikin said of her performance. “I was really excited (after the final) and just ran and hugged coach.”
Kinikin started wrestling on area peewee teams, first gaining an interest in the sport through watching her older brother compete.
She joined the program in junior high and began her varsity tenure as a freshman. She has posted a 7-12 career record against boys, per cnywrestling.com, over three combined varsity seasons.
Kinikin credited her background in mixed competition for helping her develop technique, strength, and quickness on the mat, and said she was previously driven by the goal of placing in a boys tournament.
“Coach has definitely pushed me to get better, my goal was always to place in a tournament with the guys,” Kinikin said. “My mom has definitely been there supporting me for a while, and my family, so they’ve given good motivation to help me keep going.”
Kinikin was among four girls on the Mexico wrestling team this past season, the second straight year with multiple girls on the squad. She was the only girl to compete on the 2019-20 unit when she debuted as a freshman. Kinikin also plays softball for Mexico in the spring.
She is considering wrestling for a women’s program in college but is undecided on potential destinations.
“She’s been with us for four years, working hard, and there was no one more deserving than Renne,” Mexico wrestling coach James Loomis said.
“She’s been a special part of our program,” he added. “Seeing her grow from a freshman, being in mixed competition with the boys and going through the highs and the lows with her. Getting to compete with girls was a completely different animal for her this year, and we’ve seen a lot of success with it, so that was a special moment for her.”
