MEXICO — Alexa von Holtz covered more than half of the Mexico Tigers team record board at the recent conclusion of the Fall II high school varsity girls swimming season.
The sophomore made the most of an unprecedented year — also contributing to Mexico’s team victory at the virtual Section 3 Class B championships awarded April 27 — that started in her family swimming pool heated by a converted wood boiler last April.
Alexa von Holtz overcame the lack of pool availability to train at every turn since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and when given the green light to compete after a delayed fall 2020 campaign, increased her team-record haul to six individual events to go with her part in a pair of relay records.
The Tigers finished 7-1 overall in dual meets and claimed the sectional crown based on results compiled virtually from each competition throughout the condensed season.
“It was definitely an interesting season, but I’d do it again in a heartbeat with the team that we had this year,” von Holtz said. “It was such an amazing team, all the girls fit well together, and I don’t think there has been a better team in Mexico history.”
Alexa von Holtz closed her fourth varsity season with program records in the 50-yard freestyle (24.37 seconds), 100 free (52.28), 200 individual medley (2:05.98), 100 breaststroke (1:09.51), 100 backstroke (1:00.5), and the 100 butterfly (56.3).
She broke the record in breaststroke previously held by Jessie Faulkner, who set the bar at 1:10.38 in 2016, and von Holtz reset her own top marks in all other categories. The best times for von Holtz in the 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM also stand as Section 3 Class B records.
The decorated sophomore was joined by Riley Baxter, Abby Hinman, and Carolyn Zedack on the 400 free relay team that established a new Mexico pool record of 3:43.16. They also won the sectional title along with the 200 free relay team of von Holtz, Baxter, Zedack, and Evie Fontana, which posted a top time of 1:41.91.
The same 200 free relay team finished less than half a second shy of the team record it established in fall 2018, while the 2019 record set by the 400 free relay team of von Holtz, Baxter, Zedack and the graduated Sydney Lawton remained intact by one-tenth of a second.
“It just gives me something else to strive for, to try to break those records again and see what other people can do to give me a race for those records,” von Holtz said.
The training for her landmark year started in the most unconventional fashion and continued that way for much of the offseason for von Holtz.
The Mexico high school pool was shut down in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so von Holtz’s father and Mexico varsity assistant swim coach, David von Holtz, started to consider alternatives with his daughters Alexa and Reatha, the latter a team captain recently finishing her senior campaign.
They started their unique training regimen the following month after David von Holtz purchased an old wood boiler and configured it as a tool to warm the family’s outdoor swimming pool. They trained with resistance bands in the heated home pool until the summer months when they swam on Lake Ontario and joined the Tiger Sharks club program at a nearby pond for private swim sessions.
When they were unable to use the natural water due to dropping temperatures in mid-September, the search was on to find nearby pools to prepare in hopes of a Fall II varsity season.
Area YMCAs and schools were still extremely limited or completely closed for swimming at that point, so Alexa von Holtz and her family went to hotels that allowed for lap swimming and traveled to community pools during available hours, driving roughly an hour to Red Creek for the closest option most nights.
“It was quite challenging,” Alexa von Holtz said. “I went from swimming on a resistance band at my pool, to swimming in a pond and Lake Ontario over the summer, and then bouncing around to YMCA pools or community rec pools that were open, just finding these crazy open spots and pools and getting in there.”
The sophomore is aiming to build on her successful shortened season that recently wrapped up, von Holtz has established future goals of garnering All-American status, securing a top-three finish at the state championship meet, and pursuing a Division I collegiate swim career.
She finished the Fall II season ranked fourth in the state for the 100 fly and sixth in the 200 IM — posting state-qualifying times in each event — and was also seventh in the 100 free, 10th in the 50 free, and 40th in backstroke. Mexico’s 200 and 400 free relay teams ranked 16th and 20th in the state, respectively, at the close of the Fall II season.
Alexa von Holtz competed in the last three state championship meets after being the first in program history to qualify in 2017 as a 7th-grader, and she was joined by Baxter, Zedack, and Fontana, along with Lawton, the last time the event was held in fall 2019.
Mexico will lose three seniors to graduation — Reatha von Holtz, Emily Babbitt, and Gwen Boulais — but will return a squad around Alexa von Holtz and her relay mates that is poised to compete with the top teams in Class B.
“We’re losing a little depth with our three seniors that we had this year, which is going to make it a little more difficult, but we’re still looking forward to next season and still doing great things,” David von Holtz said.
