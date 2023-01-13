OSWEGO — From their time together starting on the ice at age seven, the Oswego High School girls varsity hockey captains have worked toward the success that they’re in position to attain now as seniors.
Oswego entered the week with a 5-3 overall record, already doubling their combined win total of the previous two seasons approaching key Section 3 matchups against Clinton and Skaneateles.
The Buccaneers have been led by a senior core of Nyah Dawson, Mia Fierro, Rosie Wallace, and Jordan Caroccio, the quartet of captains who started together on the Oswego Sub Shop squad for players ages 8 and under with many of their current teammates.
“I’m grateful to have grown up with these girls, and every year, I think we’ve improved more and more,” Fierro said. “I’m excited to see what we can bring to the end of the season, and I think if we work together, there could be big things happening.”
Oswego won its first two games, including a season-opening victory over league rival Clinton, to quickly erase memories of a 2-7 campaign last year, the second straight with a significantly reduced schedule due to COVID-19 travel concerns.
The Buccaneers have taken full advantage of the slew of nonleague games returning to their schedule this year for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
They enter the month of January with five victories for just the third time this decade, matching the ’19-20 unit for the most wins at the midway point since the 2013-14 team ended December with a 6-2-2 mark.
“We have a lot of commitment on the team, every single person is dedicated and works really hard, and we have a lot of chemistry,” said Dawson, the starting goalie.
“We’ve been together for so much longer than just high school and that bond that we all have has helped us a lot, and it’s just so much more exciting to do this with people you’re close to.”
The veteran leadership counsel has helped ease the transition for new head coach Ben Heckethorn, who is guiding the team after four years as an assistant coach.
Heckethorn took over for Mark Fierro, who retired from his post after last season but has stayed on as an assistant with the duo essentially swapping roles.
“I was lucky to come in with a program that’s already pretty well established and has its culture built, and I was able to just take the reins in that sense,” Heckethorn said. “Our senior class is the one that’s really driving that culture, that positive atmosphere, and demonstrating the hard work for the younger girls.”
Fierro, who is returning to form after suffering a torn ACL in December 2021, entered the week tied with Wallace and sophomore Alaina DiBlasi for the team lead with four goals each. Caroccio has also scored three goals as a defender.
Dawson has stopped 130 shots with a save percentage of 87.2, posting back-to-back shutouts leading into the lull in Oswego’s schedule with no games between Dec. 18-Jan. 10.
The Buccaneers lost just three seniors to graduation from last year’s team and the veteran leaders continually pointed to their cohesion as critical to their quick turnaround.
“I think just being able to have the same group, only missing a few players from last year, and still gaining players while having most still here, being able to work on things knowing what we didn’t do well in previous years, we were able to all visualize it,” Wallace said.
The captain group also plays soccer together in the fall and several play lacrosse in the spring.
The foursome has all played at least four varsity hockey seasons together and spoke fondly of their time developing as a group on their way through the area youth system.
“These girls have played together for a long time, and not just hockey, they play soccer together, they play lacrosse, they’ve done it all, so these girls know each other and that makes my job a lot easier as far as chemistry on the ice goes,” Heckethorn said.
Oswego is scheduled to wrap the regular season with a nonleague game on Jan. 26 at Alexandria.
