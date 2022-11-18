MEXICO — Alexa von Holtz gathered the combined Mexico/Oswego 400 free relay unit and gave the final pep talk that ultimately sent the foursome back to the state championship meet.
The group had yet to make the state cut time entering the last-chance qualifier on Nov. 4 at Nottingham High School before von Holtz gave a quick and stern reminder of what they were trying to achieve.
The first-year combined squad eventually qualified in the 400 free and 200 free relays with von Holtz and Mexico junior Evie Fontana joined by Oswego’s Ciarrah Tynan and Joscelyn Coniski.
Each school’s pairing qualified last year as part of separate relay teams before the programs joined forces this season. The state meet is slated for today and Saturday at the at Webster Aquatic Center.
“Going into the beginning of the season, there were coaches that were scared of us combining, and I said to (the relay team): ‘Prove to them why we combined, give them a reason to be scared,’” von Holtz said. “I think that was our motivation, to really hone in on the fact that we did this for a reason.”
“It’s definitely exciting, especially being on a new team, that was our one goal at the beginning of the year,” she added. “It was a great feeling to show up when we knew we needed to.”
Alexa von Holtz, who recently signed her national letter of intent to compete for Division I Ball State University, also qualified in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley to make her fifth straight appearance at states.
She has qualified for every state meet conducted since seventh grade, when she became the first girl in Mexico school history to advance.
Fontana went to the state meet as an eighth grader and qualified last year but was unable to compete due to illness, appreciating the opportunity to return as a junior.
Tynan will be making her third career appearance at the prestigious event while Coniski is back for the second straight season.
“I’m really excited because I swam with the Mexico girls for a couple of years now in club sports,” Tynan said. “I think it’s really just going to show that even though we are two separate teams and can’t always practice together, we have a lot of talent.”
She added: “My first two years I was really nervous going in, but I think this year the excitement is really hitting. I’m just ready to get there and ready to get going.”
Several swimmers, including all four relay members, had prior experience together as part of Tiger Sharks swim club.
Oswego and Mexico gathered to practice together roughly once per week during the season and held other team-bonding events outside of the pool to grow their connection. Swimmers from each side expressed their desire to maintain the agreement for next fall.
“We all practiced on the same club team together, so we really had that bond with each other going into the season, and I think that really helped,” Fontana said.
Their budding chemistry was apparent as they shined collectively at the state qualifiers. Fontana recalled her and Tynan grabbing each other and holding their respective breath as their teammates completed the 200 free relay victory with a 0.21-second edge on second-place Fayetteville Manlius.
The unit then went on to take second in the 400 free relay, making the state cut in a thrilling race with the top three teams separated by 0.19 seconds. Mexico/Oswego posted a time of 3:41.74, just 0.01 seconds behind winner Skaneateles.
“At the beginning of the meet, I was like: ‘OK, we’re going to make states today and that’s it, we’re just going to do it,’” Coniski said. “I’m excited to be going and fulfill the goals I set at the start of the season.”
Alexa von Holtz posted a time of 55.92 seconds to win the 100 butterfly at the state qualifiers and she claimed the 200 IM crown in 2:05.3.
Last year as a junior, von Holtz took third in the 200 IM at the state championships and sixth in the 100 butterfly to secure a pair of individual podium finishes. She is aiming for a top-three spot in each event as a senior. She and Fontana also contributed to the first Mexico team to qualify all three relays teams for the event in 2021.
Tynan was part of a third-place Oswego finish in the 200 free relay last year, while she and Coniski were part of the unit that finished 22nd in the 200 medley relay. Oswego also advanced all three relay teams to states last year, marking a first in Josh Lerch’s 17 seasons as head coach.
