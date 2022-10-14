MEXICO — Evan Hansen enjoys the calmness in golf, the physicality of football, and the mental strategies involved in both sports.
The Mexico High School sophomore is no longer forced to choose between his converging fall sports passions thanks to the new dual-sport participation program being piloted by the Onondaga High School League in Section 3.
Hansen is the only athlete from the Mexico district partaking this fall and joins a Hannibal duo as the inaugural Oswego County participants.
He recently wrapped up his third varsity golf season for the Tigers and is now focusing his full attention on the remainder of the football campaign.
“I’ve always played football since Mitey Mites, but I found a love for golf, and I ended up wanting to be able to do both,” Hansen said.
Hansen designated golf as his primary sport and football as the secondary with the plan to fully commit to the former for the early portion — the golf season recently ended before most other fall teams — then shift to the latter to close the campaign.
When his schedule allowed, Hansen attended limited football practices throughout September, mostly when golf matches or training rounds were cancelled due to the weather. He went through preseason practices with both teams.
Hansen started in August with morning golf practices before heading home to hang up his clubs, rest for about five hours, then grab his helmet and shoulder pads for football practices in the evening.
“It was exhausting but I pushed through it and would want to go back the next day,” Hansen said.
Hansen recalled first hearing whispers of the program gaining potential clearance early this past summer and expressed an immediate desire to play both sports this fall.
He and his family met with Mexico athletic director Andy Gates, varsity golf coach Dominick Anthony, and football coach Tee Murabito before all signed off on Hansen joining both teams.
“I know it took a lot of support from my coaches, coach Anthony has helped me out a lot and so has coach Murabito, and the other coaches have helped me,” Hansen said. “And I’m happy that my athletic director, it took a lot of support from him too, for me to be able to do this.”
He later added of the pilot program: “I think it’s really cool, because one day you could have a kid playing soccer and the next day, he could be kicking field goals for the football team. I think it’s special.”
Hansen was consistently among the top five finishers in golf matches for Mexico (3-4), averaging a score of 47 per round, according to results at syracuse.com. He was the team’s top scorer once and within their top three on four occasions.
Anthony said that Hansen was frequently requested as a playing partner by opposing teams due to his sense of humor and outgoing personality on the course.
“He’s super relaxed and pretty outgoing, he’s goofy at times, but he loves the game of golf and works hard at the game of golf,” Anthony said.
“I think he’s going to be a really good golfer,” Anthony later added. “I think he’s truly just scratching the surface now and with the work ethic he is going to continue to put in, I think he’ll get there.”
Hansen has worked along the offensive and defensive lines at football and played some linebacker on youth teams after starting with the flag format at a young age.
He picked up golf around sixth grade and his father, John, has coached both sports in the district, currently working as a varsity football assistant.
Hansen has yet to appear in a football game this season in what Murabito termed as a learning year for most sophomores new to varsity.
Hansen is also in strong academic standing and participates in the CiTi Boces P-Tech (Pathways in Technology) Program. One of his favorite downtime activities is tinkering with and flying drones.
“I’m very proud of him, he’s really an ambassador of what a student-athlete should be in our district,” Murabito said. “He’s getting it done in the classroom and he’s worked hard on both sports teams. He’s just a great kid and I’m happy for him that he’s able to do these things.”
Hansen has played basketball and baseball for the Tigers in recent years and has wrestled in youth leagues growing up.
He is aiming to apply for a chance to compete on the boys basketball and wrestling teams for the upcoming winter season to extend his multi-sport experiment.
“It’s been really good, and it makes me happy, because I’ve always done multiple sports in the same season since I was young,” Hansen said. “I used to play basketball and wrestle to keep my options open, so I’m hoping they can do this for the winter too.”
