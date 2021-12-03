MEXICO — If Jacob Hill decides to play the lottery, his best bet would be to use the 9-2-3 sequence in his number selection.
The Mexico High School senior recently finished his first and only season as the varsity football kicker by converting 36 of 39 extra-point attempts, establishing a new school record for total PATs and for highest conversion rate at 92.3% for the Tigers.
Hill was also nominated for the team’s National Football Foundation Central NY Chapter Scholar Athlete award and when submitting his records, Mexico coach Tee Murabito discovered that Hill’s team-best weighted grade-point average came to 92.3.
“If he was hitting 60 percent of his extra points and his GPA was 60, this wouldn’t be so great,” said Murabito, who said the anomaly is unlike anything he has seen in nearly three decades with the team.
“To be doing it at such a high level in the classroom, and then come out and make 36 of 39 and break the school record, having it match his average in school, it’s just a weird, incredible coincidence.”
Hill approached Murabito just a few days before preseason training camp kicked off in August and said he was hoping to try out as a kicker, taking some balls and tees home from the meeting to prepare on his own.
On the first day of practice, Murabito lined up the team for kicker tryouts and started with Hill, knowing he desired the spot.
After watching the newcomer boom a kick down field, the longtime Tigers coach asked the rest of the team if anyone could match it. When no one stepped forward, Hill was given the first crack at the spot and maintained his position for the entirety of the season.
“It came to my senior year and I’m like, it’s my last shot, so I decided to go for it and play football,” said Hill, a longtime fan of the game who previously played soccer and golf in the fall.
“The season was great, it will definitely always be one remember, it was amazing,” he added. “The atmosphere with the fans, my teammates and coaches, everything about it was just electrifying. Coach told me at the beginning of the season that football is the best sport you’ll ever play in your life, and it’s different than everything else, and that was proven.”
Hill is a longtime standout for the varsity boys tennis team and posted an 8-2 regular-season record in first singles for the Tigers as a co-captain last spring.
He never played football in the past as to avoid the injury risk in his secondary sports, opting to play golf last fall and train for tennis during the winter sports season.
He played soccer from ages 4-15 and believes that background gave him the foundation to quickly enhance his kicking abilities.
“I definitely think soccer helped me a lot just with the motion and how I angle my foot, just how I kick a ball, obviously I had to learn a little different way and my step process,” Hill said. “It took patience but I practiced and picked it up pretty quickly.”
Hill’s consistency with points after touchdowns played a role in Mexico finishing 7-1 overall and 7-0 in league as champions of the Section 3 Independent Division. He eclipsed the previous record for total PATs in a season established the prior year by Carter Jock, who was credited with 25, according to Murabito.
Hill concluded his breakthrough campaign by making all five of his extra-point attempts at the John Arcaro Senior Bowl Nov. 11 at Liverpool High School.
“It was always next kick, just make this extra point and keep the score going up by one point and adding to all these touchdowns we had,” Hill said. “So, it was just focusing on doing my job the best that I could do, making sure I made all my kicks and before you know it, I had a school record.”
Murabito credited Hill for taking tees and balls home daily to hone the fundamentals while coaches worked with him to fine-tune his approach and understand nuances of the position.
Hill worked in practice almost like a pro or college kicker, spending most of his time on one side of the field booting kick after kick while offenses and defenses went through drills on the other end.
“I think a kid like him really takes pride in what he does, not only in the classroom, but out on the athletic fields, and works hard to get better,” Murabito said. “He wants to help the team and knows extra points are a big part of the score, so I think he took it upon himself as having the kind of attitude: ‘Hey I’m just the kicker, but it’s an important part of the game and you guys can count on me.’”
Murabito believes that Hill was surprised by his achievements and that there could be a collegiate future if he continues to expand his skill-set and attends camps to gain the attention of coaches that could be intrigued by his raw talents and quick development.
Hill said he is considering a future in the sport and admitted that was not a consideration when he first opted to join the team.
“Coaches today don’t care if you’re a freshman or a senior, if you want to come out and be a part of the program, work hard and be a good role model and just set good examples daily in practice, we’re all for it,” Murabito said. “(Hill) is proof. He had a lot of positive things happen.”
