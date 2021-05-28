MEXICO — Members of the Mexico varsity boys tennis team took individual approaches to improving over the past year — from joining area leagues to traveling across the world — with the intent to eventually share their unique experiences.
Those combined efforts helped the Tigers enter Tuesday with an 8-1 record to maintain the momentum built by the program prior to the statewide cancelation of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns.
Mexico had its 18-match win streak snapped with a nail-biting 3-2 setback to Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy on Monday, suffering their first loss since early 2019.
“They know we can’t win as a team unless they help each other out individually and this team, they like each other and really enjoy helping each other out,” Mexico coach Jeff Baum said. “They care about more than their individual flights, they help each other out here in practices and in matches as well, and I think that’s the reason we (were undefeated).”
The Tigers are thriving with just 10 total players on the roster, the smallest of Baum’s tenure.
The unit lost multiple starters from the 2019 squad, led by former state qualifier Joe Ocker, who graduated last June. Three other expected contributors opted not to play due to job responsibilities.
Mexico has rallied around those losses and defied many of the perceived expectations around the program entering the season.
“I think it’s our consistency, we work as team and we’re all hard workers that never give up,” said junior co-captain, Jacob Hill. “We all enjoy playing out here together and helping each other get better.”
Hill was one of several players that branched out to work on his game over the past year while the team’s ability to meet and train together was limited by state coronavirus restrictions.
He joined a summer league in Fulton and was also among the many players that joined a voluntary singles summer league operated by Baum for players in the Mexico district.
His co-captain, Mexico senior Connor Shaffer, went a bit farther as he traveled to Germany to stay with a friend and former exchange student previously hosted by his family. Shaffer worked with his friend’s tennis trainer overseas during his summer getaway.
“It was a fun experience and I got much better than I was in my freshman and sophomore year,” Shaffer said. “Before that, we all came out as much as we could, stayed in shape while we were in quarantine, and that’s all we could do really.”
The overall work since last training together as a group in 2019 has been evident for Mexico. Hill has posted a 7-0 record in singles and is 1-0 in doubles, while Shaffer has gone 7-1 at doubles, including a 6-1 mark with fellow senior partner, Eric Hyde, while taking the win in his only singles match.
Senior Harley Wakeman is 8-1 at singles and Mexico has swept three of its eight team victories.
“We tried to play as much as we could over the offseason, and after practice we’ll stay for extra work, it’s just something that we all enjoy and it’s fun playing with one of my best friends as my partner,” Shaffer said.
Mexico was pursuing its first undefeated campaign but can still finish with one of the top seasons in team history with four matches left ahead of the Section 3 Tournament slated for June 8-9 at Utica Parkway.
The Tigers have posted overall records of 14-1, 10-3, 12-2, and 13-2 over the previous four seasons.
“We’re all friends in school, so chemistry and knowing each other so well has helped us, we’re all in it together really,” Wakeman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.