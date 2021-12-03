MEXICO — With a pair of healthy wheels under Anyssia Ingersoll, the Mexico varsity girls basketball team appears poised to race up the Section 3 Class B standings.
The Tigers tipped off the new season Thursday and are eager to build upon their unbeaten 10-0 campaign last winter, which was delayed and condensed with no postseason tournaments conducted due to COVID-19 concerns.
Ingersoll, a junior entering her third varsity season, averaged 13.8 points and 3.6 steals per game last year to garner Onondaga High School League North Division Player of the Year honors despite playing through an ankle injury that required constant monitoring.
“I think everyone in the community was surprised by our season last year, so hopefully we can keep that going and show everyone that it wasn’t just a one-time thing, and show everyone what we’re capable of,” Ingersoll said.
Ingersoll is back as Mexico’s starting point guard after missing several practices in recent weeks to attend the 50th annual Thor Mini O’s motocross competition at Alachua, Fla.
The dual-sport standout placed second nationally for her supercross and motocross races, continuing to build on her rising amateur career after a second-place finish for her division at the American Motorcyclist Association Amateur National Championships this past August in Tennessee.
Mexico coach Dominick Anthony said that Ingersoll has come back rejuvenated and focused over the past week, and mostly healed from the ankle injury that bothered her throughout a productive 2020 campaign, estimating that she played last season at around 60 percent health.
“We’re looking for leadership from her again and she has that,” Anthony said. “I think she’s ready to take her game to the next level. She keeps improving, she’s a completely different player than she was last year.”
Mexico’s perfect record came in dominant fashion last year, averaging 53 points per game while limiting opponents to 29.1, with all but two wins decided by double digits.
The unit lost three seniors to graduation — Brynn Wills, Zianna Gorton, and Melisa Button — but returns at least seven players from the regular rotation.
“As much confidence as that gave us, we were happy with the result, but I think it’s important to be happy and not satisfied,” Anthony said. “We’re back in our league this year, and we have a chance to go to sectionals and compete at a higher level, so I think they’re ready to take a step forward.”
Last year, the Tigers matched their win total from the previous three seasons combined in just 10 games, including a 6-14 record in 2019-20.
It was also their highest win total since claiming the Section 3 Class A championship in the 2008-09 season.
“I think coming off of a 10-0 season, there is a lot of pressure on us to perform up to the way we played last year, but I think we’re up to the challenge,” senior Kendall Cuyler said.
“Mexico basketball has always had this stigma that we’re not the best basketball team in Oswego County, so going 10-0 last year just motivates us to keep getting better,” she added.
Ingersoll is one of two starters back along with senior forward Briana Urquhart. Cuyler is a returning contributor to the rotation that is expected to take on a larger role this year along with junior forward Emma Lawler, and sophomore guard Ella Blunt, among others.
Anthony believes the returning experience has helped Mexico get off to a fast start in practice, with more preseason time focused on reviewing and fine-tuning rather than starting from scratch.
“Nothing changed, it picked right up from last year,” Ingersoll said. “We’re all so close and we all know each other so well that it’s really no different, and it feels like we’ve been playing all year. … I’m excited to see what we can do, especially now that we have a full season.”
Anthony added: “We all share a common vision, not just for this season but for the program, so they’re coming in excited, high energy and ready to work. They know that we have a lot to prove and we’re just trying to get better every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.