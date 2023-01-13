FULTON — The Fulton-G. Ray Bodley High School boys varsity wrestling team is continuing its winning tradition under familiar new leadership.
The Red Raiders entered the week with an 11-6 overall record and a perfect 5-0 mark in Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division dual meets to top the league standings with the regular season winding down.
They are on the verge of finishing with an unbeaten league record for the fifth straight season despite changing head coaches entering the campaign with longtime program assistant and alum, Chuck Burlingham, taking over for Jeffrey Waldron, who stepped down last spring.
“We try to keep the rhythm pretty much the same, it was just me getting used to the kids and the kids getting used to me, that was the biggest hurdle, but things seem to be going well, the kids are responding and they’re performing,” Burlingham said.
Burlingham is a 1991 Fulton graduate and former standout wrestler, and he is the father of 2021 graduate Cuinn Burlingham, a two-time state qualifier with the program.
Chuck Burlingham has been a varsity assistant since 2011, guiding the modified team for portions of that time span, and helped contribute to the program as a volunteer throughout the two decades between his graduation and formally joining the varsity coaching staff.
Several returning wrestlers described their excitement upon learning Burlingham would take over the program.
“Honestly when I first started, he was here already, so it’s really no different for me, it’s just the coach I’ve always had, and I think it’s better to have him because I’m used to him,” said senior Fred Pagan. “Knowing him since seventh-grade, I feel comfortable having him as my coach because I can talk to him about anything.”
Sophomore Johnathan Clohecy added: “It makes things more comfortable for everybody. He’s been in the room with us for years and now he can keep helping us even more.”
After starting the season by losing two of their first three dual meets and placing sixth in the Bill Anderson Memorial Tournament at Cicero-North Syracuse on Dec. 3, the Red Raiders have gone 10-4 in all dual meets and placed fourth or better at each tournament.
Their recent surge included a surprise third-place performance at their annual host event, the Haines Memorial Tournament, which contained 24 teams and was held Dec. 28 at Oswego’s Laker Hall.
Pagan, Clohecy and Brady Niver won their respective weight classes as Fulton finished just six points behind the winner, C-NS.
Fulton followed that breakthrough showing with a critical dual meet victory over Jamesville-DeWitt/Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy, 42-29, on Jan. 4 to take sole possession of first place in the SCAC Empire Division with three dual meets remaining.
“I was really excited for the team, we pulled off pins in some weight classes that we weren’t sure about to be honest, but guys pulled through and made it, and we’re proud of them,” Pagan said. “It was definitely a good match and they put all their hard work and effort into that match, and I’m very proud of the team.”
Fulton is preparing for the postseason with several standouts expected to contend for the Section 3 Division I crown in their respective brackets.
Pagan entered the week with a 19-3 record at 102 pounds. He is a two-time Section 3 Division I champion and state qualifier. Fellow senior Walter Crofoot (138 pounds) was 16-3 to start the week while Clohecy (160) was the lone remaining undefeated wrestler to take multiple matches on the team at 20-0.
“Our team is at a better point than we were in November when we started, some young kids are starting to step up with some of the experiences that they’ve had,” Burlingham said.
Last year, Fulton became the fifth high school team in the country and first in the state to reach 1,000 dual meet wins in program history.
The Red Raiders placed second in the Section 3 Division I dual meet championship, the Section 3 Division I championships, and the Section 3 Class A Tournament last season.
Prior to last year, Fulton had won four straight sectional dual meet tournaments, a record six straight Section 3 Division I titles, and had posted the top team score at the Class A championship every year from 1986-2020.
“We always have kids who are dedicated and want to work hard,” Pagan said. “We’ll have one practice and then want to go to another. We put in extra hours, and we have coaches that push us to be the best we can be.”
The Section 3 Division I dual meet tournament is scheduled to start on Tuesday and other postseason outings will begin with the Class A tourney on Feb. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.