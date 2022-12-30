CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square High School girls basketball team is thriving in a new playing style while finding unique ways to maintain old traditions.

The Redhawks recently donated 200 gifts to the Elderwood at Liverpool nursing home before taking off for their two-day holiday tournament in Avon, both anticipated annual outings in the program for nearly three decades under head coach Kevin Brazell.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.