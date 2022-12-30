CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square High School girls basketball team is thriving in a new playing style while finding unique ways to maintain old traditions.
The Redhawks recently donated 200 gifts to the Elderwood at Liverpool nursing home before taking off for their two-day holiday tournament in Avon, both anticipated annual outings in the program for nearly three decades under head coach Kevin Brazell.
Central Square varsity entered the holiday break with a 4-0 record, already matching their win total from last season.
The varsity and JV teams recently took time to collect pledges for a free-throw shooting contest, raising funds to purchase gifts for all 160 residents at Elderwood as well as support their tourney trip.
“We’ve done it every year,” Brazell said. “The girls enjoy it and the residents really seemed to like it. … I’m glad we’re able to do this. It’s good for the girls, and I think some of them hopefully as they get a little older learn about giving back.”
The giving tradition started in the 1990’s in support of the grandmother of one of Brazell’s players in a different residence and has expanded through the years.
In past seasons, the team would personally deliver the gifts and spend several hours with the residents. They played games, chatted and sang carols, some years with a pianist on the team leading the chorus.
The Redhawks have been unable to visit in recent years due to COVID-19 concerns but still worked to ensure the gifts were delivered ahead of the holidays on Dec. 22.
“Even though we don’t get to go there, I think it will make them feel better about themselves and they’ll appreciate it,” said Central Square junior co-captain, Natalie Bush.
Samantha Haley, a senior co-captain, added: “It’s good for the team, we’re helping the community and showing the younger girls that your community is part of your life, and you have to always give back to the people that support you.”
The night prior, Central Square players and coaches gathered in the Paul V. Moore High School cafeteria to wrap the gifts they had previously purchased. They completed the task with Christmas music playing in the background while snacking on pizza and cookies.
“It gets you away from basketball, it’s a good bonding time for us, too, where we can get together not just as teammates but as friends and family as well,” Bush said.
Central Square was scheduled for two nonleague games as part of the Avon Tournament.
They won their two games prior to the holiday break by a combined three points — securing a 44-43 victory over Oswego on Dec. 20 and a 40-38 win over East Syracuse-Minoa on Dec. 13.
Central Square is off to a 2-0 start in the Salt City Athletic Conference to go with a pair of nonleague wins to bounce back quickly from finishing 4-17 overall and 2-10 in the SCAC last season.
Brazell credited the unit for buying into a refreshed up-tempo style with the implementation of the dribble-drive offense and full-court press defense.
Central Square has been aiming to push the fast break as opposed to the methodical, half-court approach utilized on offense last season. The Redhawks have mostly eliminated the 2-3 zone they operated primarily last year in favor of man-to-man.
“This year we came in with a completely different mind-set,” Haley said. “We had the talent years before to be able to maintain, but this year we knew the mind-set was that we had to come in and work, it wasn’t just going to be handed to us, and we’ve definitely improved already but we have more work to do.”
Central Square is scheduled to get back into league play on Jan. 5 when it hosts Fulton at the high school gym.
