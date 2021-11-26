OSWEGO COUNTY — Alexa von Holtz started her Mexico High School varsity girls swim career with a goal to reach the podium at the state championships and she achieved that mission twice on the same day.
The Tigers junior placed 3rd in the 200-yard individual medley, then finished 6th in the 100-yard butterfly at the NYSPHSAA girls swimming championships on Nov. 20 at Ithaca College.
The junior standout highlighted a slew of notable finishes among Mexico and Oswego swimmers on the big stage to conclude the season, including a 3rd-place finish from the Buccaneers 200 freestyle relay team of Sydney DeLapp, Ciarrah Tynan, Mallory Upcraft, and Grace Wing.
VON HOLTZ PACES TIGERS
Alexa von Holtz finished among the top six in an event to reach the state podium for the first time in her career.
She was the first girls swimmer in Mexico history to reach the state meet as a 7th-grader and has advanced every year since, making her fourth appearance last weekend. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I was just so happy to be on that podium with some of the best girls in the state,” von Holtz said. “That moment, it was just something I’ll never forget, that feeling of: ‘Holy crap, this is happening.’”
von Holtz posted her best showing in the 200 IM with a time of two minutes and 4.2 seconds, establishing a new Section 3 Class B record while erasing a full second from her time in the preliminaries the previous day. She finished the 100 fly in 56.4 seconds.
“I knew going in I had a very good chance at getting on the podium, and that was a big goal of mine when I first got started in my varsity career, so I’m very happy to achieve that my junior year,” von Holtz said.
Mexico’s 400 free relay team of von Holtz, Riley Baxter, Abby Hinman, and Payge Tubolino finished 23rd in the finals with a time of 3:51.56.
The Tigers also qualified relay teams in the 200 free and 200 medley relays including senior Carolyn Zedack and sophomore Evie Fontana.
“It was definitely a good experience,” von Holtz said. “We were the first set of girls to qualify all three relays for states, so it was just such a good feeling to be back at finals with that group of girls and knowing that we were setting a precedent going forward for Mexico swimming of things we know we can achieve.”
BUCCANEERS CLAIM PODIUM SPOT
Oswego scored 81 team points to top all Section 3 squads and place 15th overall of 129 teams represented — highlighted by the third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The team of DeLapp, Tynan, Upcraft, and Wing posted a time of 1:39.5 to reach the podium and narrowly miss the school record by less than a tenth of a second.
The same foursome posted a time of 3:38.52 in the 400 free relay finals to finish 9th in that race while the team of Tynan, Upcraft, McKenzie Partlow, and Joscelyn Coniski finished 22nd in the 200 medley relay finals with a time of 1:58.58.
DeLapp also placed 20th in the 200 free (1:58.39) and 16th in the 100 free (53.46) to reach the finals in all four of the events in which she competed. She was also the Section 3 recipient of the state’s Good Sportsmanship Award.
Fellow senior Grace Wing placed 11th in the 50 free, finishing the race in 23.93 seconds for a new Section 3 Class B record. She also competed in the 100 fly preliminaries.
“They stepped up today and raced against the best swimmers in the state, and they held their own,” Oswego head coach Josh Lerch expressed in an email. “Oswego finished 15th out of (more than) 130 state teams at the meet. Additionally, they were the highest scoring team from Section 3. The girls put a lot of work into getting to state championships, and I’m very pleased with how well they did.”
