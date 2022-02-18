PARISH — Jordan Ostrander returned from the final home game of her Altmar-Parish-Williamstown girls basketball career to see balloons with a card containing the message: ‘Welcome to the club.’
The Rebels senior scored the 1,000th point of her four-year varsity basketball tenure on Feb. 10 against Jordan-Elbridge at the APW High School gym.
Ostrander became the second girls basketball player in school history to reach the prestigious milestone after Shonna Sargent scored a team-record 1,333 points from 1993-96.
Ostrander walked into her family home after the game to a welcoming gift from Sargent and was also appreciative of a congratulatory text message from her lone APW colleague in the exclusive club.
“When I started playing JV in eighth-grade, my goal before I graduated was to get 1,000 points,” Ostrander said. “I didn’t actually think, since we had a shortened year last year, that I’d be able to achieve it because I kind of needed every game that I had, but when I finally got there, it felt like relief through me.”
Ostrander scored 21 points in the milestone outing and entered just six points shy of reaching 1,000 for her career.
She scored on a layup in traffic in the second quarter and the game was briefly stopped to recognize the breakthrough. Sirens went off in the gym and party streamers flew from the student section as Ostrander and her family were presented a game ball on the court.
Following the game, Ostrander received a banner and posed for photos with teammates and family.
APW was originally scheduled to host Jordan-Elbridge the week prior, but a snow day led to the game being postponed and coincidentally setting up the shining moment to occur in her home gym.
“We knew it was going to be close with only having a handful of games left and you never know with COVID, so the clock was ticking,” APW coach Al Wert said. “It was nice to see her get it, not only with some games to spare, but in front of her home crowd. It was quite the achievement for her, and we were all excited that she achieved her goal.”
The Rebels played just nine games with a delayed and condensed schedule due to COVID-19 concerns last year, limiting Ostrander’s opportunity to achieve her career goal.
She shifted the long-held objective to the back of her mind to start the season, knowing she was more than 300 points away, aiming to play with ease and finish at peace with any final scoring total.
Wert said he tracked her climb throughout the season, but they didn’t have any open conversations until Ostrander seemed to be a few games away. He was fielding inquiries on her progress from colleagues in the district and other Section 3 coaches.
“It got within about 50 points, and I was like, yeah I’ll probably be able to do it, so then I started stressing about it and trying to plan out every game how many points I needed,” Ostrander said.
“I was very excited, and just very relieved,” she added. “I’ve been playing the last couple games just pushing myself as hard as I can hoping that I get it, then once I finally got it, I was just like, now I can go back to playing stress-free.”
Ostrander ended the regular season with 1,029 career points. The Rebels (3-16 overall) were awaiting their seed for the Section 3 playoffs entering the week, anticipating a road game to begin play in the open tournament this weekend.
Ostrander trained through most of her offseasons with the Bellucci Basketball Academy in Syracuse, played AAU basketball and attended multiple summer camps each year.
She is undecided on her future but plans to prioritize a college to study medicine.
“The work and dedication she put into the offseason throughout her entire career is what set her apart, she’s obviously a great athlete, but she spent a lot of time working on her game,” Wert said.
“She’s always been a fiery athlete and makes a lot of hustle plays, and a lot of her points were scored out of her playing pesky defense,” he added. “Overall, her having a love for the game like no other player I coached and putting in the extra work is what got her there.”
