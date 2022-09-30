OSWEGO — The Oswego High School Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony is set to return with twice as much to celebrate.
The Oswego Athletic Hall of Fame Classes of 2020 and 2022 will be enshrined on Oct. 15 at Oswego Country Club.
OSWEGO — The Oswego High School Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony is set to return with twice as much to celebrate.
The Oswego Athletic Hall of Fame Classes of 2020 and 2022 will be enshrined on Oct. 15 at Oswego Country Club.
The event will begin with a social hour from 6-7 p.m. and induction ceremonies to follow. Each class will also be introduced to the live crowd at the Buccaneers varsity football game the night prior.
The ceremony will be held for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions the past few years. Both the Class of 2020 and Class of 2022 will be honored, while there was no class selected last year due to COVID restrictions limiting options last fall.
The Hall of Fame weekend is sponsored and promoted by the Buc Boosters as part of their mission to highlight and support both current and former Oswego High School athletes.
Tickets for the induction ceremony are $25 per person and reservations can be made by calling the Oswego High School Athletics office (315-341-2019). Attendees can pay upon arrival but are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance.
The upcoming ceremony is set to be the 12th in the history of the Hall of Fame, which was launched in 2008 and celebrated a new class every year through 2019 prior to the recent break amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Selections are made in four categories for athletes, coaches, contributors, and teams.
Three honorees were selected for the Class of 2022 — Richard Benjamin as a contributor, Lou Crisafulli as an athlete/coach, and Mark Donabella as an athlete — according to information provided by the Buc Boosters.
Benjamin founded the Oswego Youth Soccer Association and served as longtime volunteer coach of the Oswego High School girls soccer program.
Crisafulli was a standout cross country competitor as a student in the 1950’s and later coached the Buccaneers runners for parts of four decades, starting in 1967.
Donabella is the all-time leading scorer in Oswego High School boys hockey history (103 goals, 94 assists) and led the unit to three league titles before graduating in 1998.
The Class of 2020 contains four athletes and the 1965 cross country team coached by Bob Milner that claimed the first sectional championship in team history.
Zach Eason, a 2006 graduate who shined in football and baseball, will also be honored along with Jolene Todd, Kris Enwright, and Will Weimer.
Todd is a 1993 graduate and four-year softball starter who ranks top 10 in the Onondaga High School League record books for career hits (95), runs scored (65) and runs batted in (66).
Enwright, who graduated in 1999, won eight league titles in cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field.
Weimer was a state and three-time sectional qualifier in golf who later became a PGA golf professional and launched the PGA Junior Golf Program that helped mold the careers of multiple area golfers.
