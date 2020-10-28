OSWEGO — The Oswego High School boys soccer team has been ordered to quarantine by the Onondaga and Oswego Health Departments, according to a district press release.
The Oswego City School District was notified late Tuesday afternoon, according to the release, and contact tracing is underway by both health departments after a player from Baldwinsville tested positive for COVID-19. Oswego played against Baldwinsville on Saturday, suffering a 3-0 loss.
All games and activities for the team have been suspended until further notice. Oswego superintendent, Dr. Mathis Calvin III, also shared the news in a letter on the district website.
The Buccaneers (1-5 overall) last played Saturday and had four games remaining on its schedule, which was slated to end on Nov. 12.
Any questions can be directed to the district’s COVID-19 Hotline (315-341-2050).
