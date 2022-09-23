OSWEGO COUNTY — Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders are athletic icons that famously starred in two sports during the same season, and now some Oswego County athletes are being given the opportunity to display similar rare abilities.
The Onondaga High School League is piloting a one-year program to allow for dual-sport participation among its member schools. Each institution has the option to allow athletes to play for two scholastic teams in the same season, provided a set of established criteria is met.
The measure was approved on a trial basis for the fall, winter, and spring campaigns, and will be revisited by league administrators at the end of the school year for permanent consideration.
“We had kids that were showing interest in playing other sports and doing other things, and in other leagues, this is already taking place,” said Phoenix athletic director, John Jeffries, one of several involved in proposing the initiative. “I said: ‘Let’s give it a try,’ just to give our kids an opportunity.”
Dual-sport participation has long been allowed under NYSPHSAA and Section 3 guidelines, with each league then having the right to restrict athletes to a single sport per season, as had been the case for the OHSL and remains so for many others throughout the state.
Three of the five area teams that compete in the OHSL — Phoenix, Mexico, and Hannibal — already offered the option this fall.
Pulaski principal Jordan Fahnestock said their district is also partaking with plans to publicize the option more for the upcoming winter and spring athletes. Administrators from APW declined to comment on their policy.
Some league schools expressed hesitancy, according to league president Jason Czarny, and are waiting to see how it plays out it in neighboring districts before considering for the winter and spring seasons. Jeffries estimated the measure passed with about 60% voting in favor.
Schools opting in cited in a reduction in average athletics participation across the board and past athletes expressing a desire to give it a shot as key reasons for welcoming the measure.
“I think it is such a great idea and something I hope they open expansion on,” Fahnestock said. “Especially for smaller schools like us, it will really provide an opportunity to build those more individualized sports like indoor track, swimming, golf, and tennis that the team sports typically take the participation from. It is also a great opportunity for the athletes that are torn because they have interest in multiple sports.”
Potential pitfalls discussed included coaching or parent conflicts regarding an athlete’s practice attendance in relation to their playing time in a game, coaches from multiple programs competing for the players’ time and focus, or potentially overtaxing students physically and mentally.
Hannibal athletic director James Drancsak noted the scenario of a player being forced to miss a key practice then arriving to play a game the next day as a potential issue for a particular team.
“Those are all the things we were projecting as possible problems, but to my knowledge, none of those problems have existed so far,” Czarny said.
“I think one of our biggest hesitations in the beginning was how it was going to impact the teams,” he added. “We made a really strong point of emphasis that no games would ever be rescheduled because a participant couldn’t be there due to playing a different sport.”
There are three Oswego County athletes participating in multiple sports this fall.
Mexico sophomore Evan Hansen is a member of the varsity boys golf and football teams. Hannibal has a football and soccer player that each joined golf as their respective secondary sports.
Czarny stated that about nine total athletes from the nearly 30 OHSL members schools combined are utilizing the dual-participation option this fall.
“I know with some of my athletic director colleagues, we are glad to be able to offer it to our student athletes, but we find that it’s not going to be something that a majority of people are taking advantage of,” said Mexico athletic director, Andy Gates, who was also on the proposal committee. “We’re talking about very few people that can do this. … It’s a lot of commitment.”
Interested athletes are required to complete an application and declare a primary/secondary among their respective sports. At least one must contain an individual component, which can be part of a team but is based on solo performance.
Examples provided are golf, swimming, or cross country this fall. One definition still under league review is that of a kicker and/or punter in football, provided it is the only position they play at any time. If passed, that could allow soccer players to join area football teams in a kicking role.
Athletes are also expected to fulfill obligations set forth by both programs for which they participate, including the minimum number of required practices for each sport — practice with one team does not count toward the other — and meeting all academic standards.
It is incumbent on athletic directors to ensure students are getting the proper amount of rest and time to devote to academic studies. They are also not allowed to reschedule games to accommodate for dual-sport athletes.
Gates was formerly the athletic director at Walton High School of Section 4, which played in one of several leagues around the state allowing the option. Only one athlete partook during his six years in the district, successfully competing for the girls basketball and indoor track and field squads.
“I brought some of the insight in how it could work to our league,” Gates said. “There are some sports it works well with and some others that are challenging, which is why we have an application process. We meet with the student athletes, the parents, the coaches, and make sure everybody can coexist.”
