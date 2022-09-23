OSWEGO COUNTY — Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders are athletic icons that famously starred in two sports during the same season, and now some Oswego County athletes are being given the opportunity to display similar rare abilities.

The Onondaga High School League is piloting a one-year program to allow for dual-sport participation among its member schools. Each institution has the option to allow athletes to play for two scholastic teams in the same season, provided a set of established criteria is met.

