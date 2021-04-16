OSWEGO — John Dion and Anyssia Ingersoll were recently rewarded by the Onondaga High School League for lifting their respective high school basketball teams to landmark seasons.
Dion of the Phoenix boys basketball team was named the OHSL Oswego County Division Player of the Year, while Ingersoll from the Mexico girls squad was selected as the OHSL North Division Player of the Year. They highlighted numerous area players recognized by the OHSL all-league teams released over the past week as voted on by league coaches.
Dion, a 6-foot-2 junior forward, averaged 17.5 points to pace the Firebirds to a 9-4 campaign, bouncing back from a two-win season for their second highest win total in seven years and best win percentage in more than a decade.
Ingersoll, meanwhile, averaged 13.8 points and 3.6 steals as a sophomore guard to help the Tigers finish undefeated at 10-0 to win the division. Mexico coach, Dominick Anthony, was also recognized as the OHSL North Division Coach of the Year.
Dion was joined on the boys OHSL Oswego County First Team by Blake Pugh (APW), Trevor Cole (Pulaski), Kyle Dixon (Hannibal) and Jack Smith (Hannibal). The second team consisted of Eric Hyde (Mexico), Zach Ashby (Phoenix), Austin Calkins (Hannibal), Andre Burns (Mexico) and Wyatt Standard (APW).
Ingersoll was named to the girls OHSL North First Team along with Emma Clark (Phoenix), Jordan Ostrander (APW), Julia Shortslef (Hannibal) and Brielle DeRoberts (Phoenix).
The girls second team consisted of Samantha Emmons (Hannibal), Brynn Wills (Mexico), Alivia Turck (APW), Elizabeth Roth (APW), and Zianna Gorton (Mexico). Honorable mention was awarded to Brianna Urquhart (Mexico), Abigayle Jordal (Pulaski), Abigail Christian (Pulaski), Madison Grover (Phoenix) and Clare Reynolds (Pulaski).
FROST AMONG OHSL ALL-STARS
Fulton girls basketball freshman Natalie Frost was recently named to the Salt City Athletic Conference all-league second team and erroneously omitted from the honorees recognized in last Friday’s Oswego County News.
Frost was one of just two freshmen in the league to be honored and averaged nine points per game to lead the Red Raiders (4-3).
