OSWEGO COUNTY — Maddox Brown registered 155 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries as the sixth-seeded Sandy Creek football team rolled over No. 3 Waterville, 41-7, in a Section 3 Class D quarterfinal on Oct. 30 at Waterville High School.
Brown scored on touchdown runs of three and eight and returned a punt 50 yards for a score for Sandy Creek (3-4), which will play second-seeded Adirondack in a semifinal game at 8 Friday night at Central Valley Academy.
Justin Thayer generated 119 rushing yards and touchdowns of 35 and 45 yards on nine attempts for the Comets.
Sandy Creek quarterback Wyatt Hilton found Haiden Haines for a 91-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring for the Comets, and he intercepted two passes on defense. Mason Ennist added 47 rushing yards on eight carries.
FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS 49, CENTRAL SQUARE 20
Thomas Conley piled up 203 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to push the second-seeded host Hornets (6-1) past the No. 7 Redhawks in a Section 3 Class A quarterfinal on Oct. 29.
Colby Fox completed 11-of-24 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns — connecting for scores with Nathan Weed and Tyler Fleming to lead Central Square.
Fleming hauled five receptions for 73 yards and added 75 rushing yards on 10 carries. Weed finished with four catches for 77 yards for the Redhawks.
Brian Weed II gained a team-high 104 rushing yards on 17 carries for Central Square, which ended its season with a 1-6 record.
MEXICO 56, FOWLER 30
Ethan West accounted for five touchdowns to lift the top-seeded Tigers past visiting No. 4 Fowler in the Section 3 Independent Division playoff semifinals on Oct. 28.
Mexico advanced to the Independent Division title game and will host Pulaski at 6:30 Friday night.
West threw touchdown passes of 11 and 27 yards to Hunter Lasinski, and a 22-yard scoring strike to Evan Hardy. The quarterback also ran for touchdowns of 4 and 11 yards for Mexico (6-1).
Lasinski also scored on a 40-yard run for the Tigers, while Mark Hoadley scored a 46-yard run and a 70-yard kick return.
PULASKI 21, HANNIBAL 0
The second-seeded Blue Devils struck for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns en route to the shutout victory over the No. 3 Warriors.
Casey Wilson connected with Owen Isgar for a 57-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring for Pulaski (5-1), and Mason Dawley followed with a three-yard rushing score. Tanner Trust scored on a 41-yard rush in the fourth quarter to cap off the win.
BOYS SOCCER
EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 2, CENTRSL SQUARE 0
Todd Durantini scored one goal and assisted on the other to lead the top-seeded Spartans (17-1) past the No. 6 Redhawks (12-7) in the Section 3 Class A championship game last Saturday at Chittenango High School.
Central Square ended an historic playoff after claiming the first three sectional wins in program history during the tournament.
Central Square beat Indian River, 7-0, in the first round on Oct. 19, then captured a 2-0 win at second-seeded Watertown on Oct. 22. The Redhawks reached the title game by knocking off Whitesboro, 4-2, in the semifinals on Oct. 27.
VOLLEYBALL
AREA SQUADS IN SEMIS
The top-seeded Fulton and No. 3 Central Square girls varsity volleyball teams are each slated for upcoming semifinal matchups in the Section 3 Class A playoffs.
The Red Raiders (15-1) will host No. 5 Cortland at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, while the Redhawks (5-9) will face host and second-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Class A title game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Phoenix Middle School.
In boys volleyball, fourth-seeded Oswego (3-10) will play at top-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt at 5 p.m. Thursday. The winner will advance to the final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Liverpool High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.