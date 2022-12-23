OSWEGO — The Oswego High School girls basketball teams turned an afternoon of shooting free throws into a special holiday season for 30 children in 10 local families.
The Buccaneers varsity and JV squads completed the last phase of their annual holiday hoop-shoot fundraiser last Saturday, spending nearly 12 hours between practicing, shopping, wrapping, and delivering gifts.
They were one of roughly a dozen high school sports programs in Oswego County to participate in community outreach over the past few weeks with the aim of brightening the holidays for those in need around the area.
Oswego girls basketball players started by collecting donations as a pledge per free throw made or a lump sum in advance of Dec. 10, when they gathered to take 100 foul shots each. They raised roughly $2,000 to spend this year.
This past Saturday, they continued with each team taking a morning practice — JV from 8-10 a.m. and varsity followed until noon — then met around 1 p.m. at Walmart to shop for gifts with varsity coach Joe Babcock, assistant Amanda Reno, and JV coach Ryan Lavner.
The teams then gathered at GS Steamers Bar & Grill, who offered their banquet room to eat and wrap presents, before an approved district bus picked up the teams to personally deliver the gifts that included toys, games, books, clothing, food and other essential items.
“On top of our fundraiser, we’re still getting our work in, and it’s a big ask of the girls not only that Saturday but with the two or three weeks leading up with fund-raising,” Lavner said. “It’s a lot that we ask the girls, and they did awesome.”
Lavner, who works as a physical education teacher in the district, coordinates with school counselors to identify families and obtain requests based on need and child interests for gifts.
The program fundraiser started nearly a decade ago and has become an annual tradition that also helps bond the team and put them in the festive spirit as they work toward a greater cause.
“That makes it even more special to me that there are people willing to contribute in this way knowing that directly nothing is going back to them when they do, but through us, they are taking care of families, kids in need, to help make their holiday season a little bit more special,” Lavner said.
Coaches described the joy and gratitude expressed by the families upon delivery of the gifts.
Lavner dressed as the Bucs mascot and some were more excited to see the players and mascot at their door than the baskets of gifts they were dropping off.
“I was asking some of the girls that morning in practice: ‘What did you do in the seventh game last year?’ and obviously they don’t remember, and I said: ‘You’ll always remember this,’” Babcock said.
“The families that you bring this to and these kids, they’ll always remember this. We always try to make it about life lessons, and we want to win basketball games, but it’s much bigger than that.”
Both teams also volunteered time recently to ring bells for the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign.
They were among multiple teams at Oswego High School and around the county to take time away from competition to lend a hand this holiday season.
SKATE WITH THE BUCS
The Oswego High School girls hockey team is hosting “Skate with the Bucs,” at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 30 at the Anthony J. Crisafulli Ice Rink.
The team is inviting anyone ages 12 and below to join them on the ice for an hour of free skating alongside the varsity players.
Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the local food pantry.
OSWEGO WRESTLERS PITCH IN
The Oswego High School wrestling program continued a pair of long-standing traditions of helping around the holiday under coach Mike Howard.
During their match this past Wednesday, the Buccaneers hosted their annual “Toys for Tots,” campaign in which the team, their opponent, and fans were encouraged to bring a toy to donate to the charitable organization that distributes gifts to area kids in need.
The fund-raiser has been a staple for the program since the 2015-16 school year and was the brainchild of 2016 Oswego graduate, Zac Caruso.
Oswego wrestlers also volunteered to pack food boxes for the Salvation Army after a recent practice, keeping up with the annual charitable cause they started contributing to in 2017.
REBELS ASSIST ON MEALS
The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown girls basketball team planned to spend time Friday volunteering at the Oswego County Opportunities nutrition services site in Mexico.
The majority of the varsity roster was set to join coach Allen Wert to help assemble and package meals for delivery to local residents in need next Tuesday.
The team spent four hours on site and has traditionally helped the area meals on wheels program around Christmas through a connection with Wert.
FIREBIRDS HELP FOOD PANTRY
The Phoenix varsity and JV girls basketball teams gathered on Dec. 15 to pack boxes for the Phoenix Food Pantry Holiday Giveaway.
The Firebirds unit led by Troy Washington took a few hours to complete the task at the Phoenix Fire Station.
FULTON CHEER SPEADING JOY
The Fulton varsity cheer team, led by Nikki Greenier, completed its third straight year of spreading happiness outside of their routines.
The unit spent time recently collecting candy canes, candy bars, lotions and pudding to fill 150 stockings for residents at a local nursing home.
The team has incorporated the charitable project in each of the last three seasons.
HANNIBAL TRACK TAKES TIME
The Hannibal boys and girls varsity indoor track team spent two-plus hours on Dec. 10 at Wal-Mart in Granby ringing the bell for Salvation Army, singing Christmas carols and handing out candy to customers.
Hannibal coach Daniel Pawlewicz said the group started the outing roughly three years ago with the hopes of making it an annual event.
The unit has several community projects throughout the year, including an Earth Day trash pick-up with the outdoor track teams each spring.
