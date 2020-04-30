OSWEGO — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association canceled its spring championships Monday due to the continued impact of COVID-19, but the regular season remains on hold for Oswego County teams and Section 3 athletics.
Individual sections have the authority to decide to whether to hold regular-season events, according to the NYSPHSAA announcement on Monday, but schools need to be reopened by state Gov. Andrew Cuomo before students can return to athletic participation.
Section 3 executive director John Rathbun has stated in multiple recent media interviews that he is holding out hope for salvaging a spring season of some kind if students return to school during the academic year.
The state championship events to be called off Monday included boys and girls track and field, boys tennis, softball, baseball, golf, and both boys and girls lacrosse, all scheduled to be held between June 4-13.
“Unfortunately, with the continued impact of the COVID-19 crisis, hosting the spring 2020 state championships is no longer feasible (time factor, facility and venue availability, etc.)” NYSPHSAA president Paul Harrica expressed in the statement. “Canceling the remaining winter state championships in late March was challenging and the cancelation of our spring state championships today is equally disappointing.”
NYSPHSAA executive director Dr. Robert Zayas added: “Today’s decision is difficult for the membership of NYSPHSAA. We certainly sympathize with the students, coaches and their school communities, especially the graduating seniors.”
The announcement impacts countless area athletes and teams, especially those with state title aspirations.
Pulaski softball coach Leah LeBeau, who guided the Blue Devils to the state quarterfinals last year and experienced the state playoffs as a Pulaski senior standout in 2008, described her reaction to Monday’s news.
“It was kind of expected with the direction that everything was going, so it wasn’t really a surprise, but it is disappointing for not just the Pulaski girls, but any group of seniors who were looking at this as their year to excel and show the leagues and sections what they were made of,” LeBeau said.
Pulaski softball captured its first Section 3 Class C title in 11 years last spring and is slated to return three seniors who were eager to defend their title and take another run at the state playoffs.
“Coming off of our sectional win, we were going into a season with a bright outlook on things,” LeBeau said. “We had three good seniors that would hold the team together and we had a nice strong pitching staff to fill those positions from last year, and now we’ve kind of lost the opportunity to do that.”
LeBeau said that she still ordered 2020 team shirts, has stayed in contact with her players, and done other little things to keep the team bond going throughout the uncertain period. Several other area teams have taken similar steps.
“The girls are bummed out but they have kind of put things into perspective and they realize that, obviously there is more information to be shared, but they realize that there probably isn’t going to be a season, and they are disappointed about it but understanding,” LeBeau said.
Jeff Gordon, the Oswego High School boys varsity track and field coach, said that he was disappointed yet expected the undesirable outcome.
The Buccaneers are expected to have a combined 14 seniors in the program, 10 girls and four boys. The group includes several would-be contenders for a state berth, including the girls senior tandem of Molly FitzGibbons and Miranda Gilbert, and underclassmen like junior Benjamin Lewis will also be denied a potential career milestone.
More than a dozen area athletes were likely to have a chance to secure a state berth for individual tournaments like track and field, boys tennis, or golf.
“I guess the word all season has been disappointing, not so much for me or the coaches, but for the kids, I feel bad that kids are missing out on this opportunity,” Gordon said.
“Part of me agrees and understands, and the other part of me, it’s just disappointing because you can’t get these opportunities back as a kid,” Gordon added. “They only get so much time to have these experiences, so my heart goes out to them because they won’t be able to get these things back, especially our seniors.”
