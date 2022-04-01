OSWEGO COUNTY — Fulton sophomore Gavin Doty, Pulaski senior Trevor Cole, and Mexico junior Anyssia Ingersoll each faced unique challenges throughout the basketball season but similarly rose to the occasion.
The trio of area standouts each garnered Player of the Year honors for their respective divisions to highlight the collection of 50 total Oswego County athletes recently selected to all-league teams for basketball and hockey.
Doty was named the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division POY, Cole received the honors as Onondaga High School League Patriot National Division Co-POY, and Ingersoll was recognized by the OHSL Liberty Division IV for her second straight POY award.
DOTY SHINES IN SCAC EMPIRE
Doty averaged 22.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, three assists and three steals per game, according to the Section 3 stats website.
“I was just really proud because of all the hard work I put into practice, and all my coaches and teammates pushing me to be great, and I just kept working hard and it came through,” Doty said of the recognition.
Doty helped guide the Red Raiders to a 15-5 overall record and a 10-4 league mark, sparking a 10-game win streak into the playoffs before suffering a season-ending loss in the Section 3 Class A quarterfinals.
Doty helped Fulton overcome the loss of its top three scorers to graduation, a trio that accounted for nearly 75 percent of its scoring output last season, to take on the lead role as a sophomore.
He credited Fulton’s individual skill work during practices and the offseason for his second-year varsity breakthrough.
“I knew I had some big shoes to fill and had to step up, so I put in a lot of work into the offseason, and it all fell into place once the season started going,” Doty said.
“The more shots I got up I could see that I was shooting way better in games, and then just being really confident, trusting in my teammates and myself.”
Doty is the second straight Fulton player to be named POY in the division, following Jack Broderick from last year.
He was joined on the All-SCAC Empire First Team by Fulton junior Sam Cotton, while junior teammate Trevor Hendrickson was named to the third team.
Fulton had at least one player named to the first team and three total players among the all-league selections for the fourth straight year.
“Gavin deserved it, he was the best player in the league, but you don’t get two players on the first team unless you have a good team, so it goes back to being great players on a great team,” Fulton coach Sean Broderick said.
He added of Doty: “He’s just a kid who works year-round, he’s always working on his game, and he wants to be the best player and he’s always challenging himself. This year for him was really a product of all the time he spent leading up to his sophomore year.”
Central Square junior Trevor Boyce was named to the second team while senior teammate Bryce Koagel made the third team for All-SCAC Empire. Oswego was represented by a pair of seniors with Nathan Devinny on the second team and Zachary Chamberlain on third team.
COLE COLLECTS OHSL AWARD
Pulaski senior Trevor Cole opened the season battling through a high ankle sprain and ended by sharing the top individual honors awarded by the OHSL Patriot National Division along with a first team all-league selection.
Cole averaged 16.1 points and more than 10 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils (9-11 overall).
“I committed myself to basketball a lot and I learned confidence was key for basketball,” Cole said of his senior campaign. “You just have to play with all the confidence in the world, so if you miss a shot, just let it go and keep playing.”
Pulaski first-year varsity coach Sean McLaughlin, a former program standout and assistant coach who was promoted prior to the season, said that Cole displayed the expanded game he diligently worked to attain as a senior.
The 6-foot-6 forward flashed the ability to step out and shoot from 18 feet and was able to put the ball on the floor to get to the basket to utilize his size and strength advantage.
McLaughlin gave Cole “free reign,” to operate as the centerpiece of the offense.
“He possesses a lot of skills that you don’t see from many guys his size in our league, so his ability to put the ball on the floor and ability to shoot a pull-up jump shot were a few things that made him tough to guard,” McLaughlin said.
He added: “Trevor was there night in and night out, scoring 16 or 18 points and grabbing 10 or 12 boards every game, so he was very consistent, and he took on more of a leadership role for us this year, which we needed.”
Cole scored most of his 17 points in the second half to power Pulaski to a 63-46 victory over Onondaga on senior night in his final home game.
He also pointed to the atmosphere of a packed crowd for an early-season game against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown as a season highlight following a condensed campaign with limited or no fans amid COVID-19 restrictions last year.
“It was way different this year, way better, we had more games and more energy, and we were allowed to do a lot more stuff through the season,” Cole said. “What I really wanted to do was win sectionals but that didn’t happen obviously, but it also felt amazing to get that award.”
Pulaski juniors Aaron McConnell and Teigen Reiter were each chosen for the All-OHSL Patriot National Division Second Team.
Four area seniors were named to the All-OHSL Liberty American Division First Team — Johnathan Dion and Nicholas Sisera from Phoenix (16-5), along with Blake Pugh and Wyatt Stanard of APW (11-9).
Area second-team selections from OHSL Liberty American were Zachary Ashby (Phoenix), Tyler Smith (APW), Matt Defio (Mexico), and Gavin Griffin (Hannibal).
The Sandy Creek trio of Mason Ennist, Evan Allen, and Wyatt Hilton were each chosen to the Frontier League “C” Division All-Star First Team.
INGERSOLL REPEATS IN OHSL
Mexico junior point guard Anyssia Ingersoll claimed the top individual award from her division for the second straight year while continuing to lift the Tigers into contention among top area programs.
Ingersoll averaged 13.2 points and led Mexico (11-9 overall) in assists and steals while making a team-high 55 free throws in 19 games.
She was named Player of the Year for the second straight season after helping the Tigers finish a perfect 10-0 in the condensed 2021 slate the year prior.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Ingersoll said of the repeat honor. “It was surprising, but I definitely think I earned it, I put in a lot of work this season and it was good to get a full year of games and sectionals.”
Mexico varsity coach Dominick Anthony credited Ingersoll for developing the nuances of playing point guard and becoming a floor general as her biggest area of growth this year.
“As our point guard, she’s started to really understand those little things throughout the course of a game,” Anthony said.
“She’s extremely tough,” he added. “She’s tough to stay in front of, and she’s just done a great job of trying to enhance her game. … She had a great year. She makes us go and she puts us on a different level.”
Ingersoll helped lead Mexico into the Section 3 Class B playoffs for its first sectional appearance since 2009.
The tournament was open this year due to potential for lost games as multiple teams were forced to pause at various points for COVID-19 concerns, but the Tigers hosted a first-round game and would have qualified on merit in a traditional year with a winning record.
Mexico claimed a 57-42 victory over Phoenix to open the postseason, and the long-awaited sectional victory was the highlight of the season for Ingersoll.
“It was amazing, I loved our student section, they were so good that night,” Ingersoll said. “Phoenix is one of our rivals and always has been, so both of our student sections were into it, and it was close game, just a great atmosphere. It was probably our biggest win.”
Ingersoll highlighted a group of 24 girls basketball players from Oswego County teams that were selected all-league in their respective divisions.
She was joined on the OHSL Liberty Division IV First Team by APW seniors Jordan Ostrander and Alivia Turk, while Mexico senior Brianna Urquhart made the second team.
Hannibal senior Julia Shortslef was named to the All-OHSL Liberty Division III First Team, while teammate Samantha Emmons received a second-team nod along with the Phoenix duo of Sara Ruetsch and Alaynna Dashnau. Hannibal senior Maria Dunsmoor garnered honorable mention.
Pulaski’s Brooklyn Fuimano and Eileen Carnes were selected to the second team and honorable mention, respectively, in the OHSL Patriot National Division.
The SCAC Empire Division recognized 10 players from Oswego County.
Sophia Babcock (Oswego) and Natalie Frost (Fulton) each made the first team, while Natalie Bush (Central Square) and Carleigh Patterson (Fulton) were on the second team. The area honorable mention selections consisted of Claire Broderick and Mackenzie Miner from Fulton, Adriana Ellis of Oswego, and the Central Square trio of Samantha Haley, Natalie Crandall, and GiGi Basile.
Sandy Creek was represented by three first team selections on the Frontier League “C” Division All-Star squad — Abigail Lantry, Madison Darling, and Grace Skellington.
HOCKEY PLAYERS HONORED
Oswego County teams placed five athletes on the Section 3 All-Star units for boys and girls hockey.
Ontario Bay forward Zachary Blevins and defenseman Casey Wilson each made the second team in Division I, while Oswego forwards Brayden Miller and Collin Cianfarano were selected for the second team in Division II.
Oswego freshman Jordan Caroccio was named All-Section 3 second team defense as the lone area girls hockey player recognized.
