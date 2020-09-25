OSWEGO — Following some initial disappointment, the Oswego County high school fall volleyball teams appear ready to apply the rallying spirit to their recent season postponement.
Eight area teams were impacted by the state’s decision to move volleyball and other fall sports classified as high risk for spreading COVID-19 — football and competitive cheer — to the Fall II season in March. The announcement was made on Sept. 9, less than two weeks before the first scheduled practices.
The girls teams of Oswego, Fulton, Central Square, Mexico, Phoenix, and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown are each part of the Section 3 fall volleyball contingency, while the Oswego and Central Square boys teams also had their season delayed.
“When I first heard the decision I was not sure how to react, but after taking some time to reflect on the situation and everything we have all been going through the last six months, I realized it was the right decision because the safety of the students is the first priority,” said Oswego High School boys varsity volleyball coach, Eric McCrobie.
“I have been in contact with players this week and they are disappointed, they all want to play, obviously, but they are starting to understand that it is a decision for the greater good,” he added.
Phoenix girls varsity volleyball coach, Phillip Knoop, said that his players were also initially upset but have accepted the decision and believe their best chance for a mostly-normal season was to delay.
“My hope is that the move to Fall II will give our athletes a good shot at having a whole season without interruption,” Knoop said. “From the players I have talked to, most understand why the move was made, but they also expressed a desire to get back in the gym.”
Mexico varsity coach Margaret Dadey said that she was saddened by the announcement earlier this month, stating that she missed interacting with her players dearly and felt it was necessary for their physical and mental health to get back in the gym.
Upon further review of the guidelines and seeing numerous school districts opt out of all fall sports in the aftermath of the postponement, Dadey said that she believes the right call was made for volleyball.
“I’m glad they moved it to the spring because the initial regulations for volleyball would not have made it much of a season,” Dadey said. “The rules limiting the amount of contact during practice and prohibiting scrimmages and matches take all the fun out of playing the sport. I respect the decision because I have to believe that the NYSPHSAA examined the issues and situation in depth, and made it based on keeping our athletes and communities safe.”
The move will bring about many challenges for each district but will also be marked by some added benefits.
The hurdles are mostly related to the uncertainty surrounding potential overlap of Fall II into the traditional spring sports, for both players and coaches who participate in each season. For some coaches who instruct at various levels, like Tom Grover as Oswego’s varsity girls volleyball and modified baseball coach, that challenge is amplified if only varsity sports are aligned to ensure there is no overlap.
Unlike football, weather will not present a direct issue, but available gym time for practices could be limited by other sports, particularly if harsh weather forces outdoor teams to practice in the gym.
Seniors and upperclassmen who were in the process of being recruited by college programs either lost the opportunity to further impress coaches or will now have to make their respective decisions much later in the school year following the Fall II season.
Some area coaches have also expressed concern about how the potential for a second wave of the virus would impact the fall and/or winter sports, further complicating their situation as March approaches.
The likelihood for a limited schedule and strict safety guidelines could also make practices more challenging to conduct than in traditional years.
“The ability to grow each athlete in a practice setting will basically be non-existent,” said Oswego High School varsity coach, Thomas Grover. “Some students need the structure of both school and sports to help them succeed and without either, they may struggle.”
Among the many positives to a delayed volleyball season noted by Oswego County coaches is the amount of preparation time now given for all involved.
Players will have the fall and winter months to work back into shape after nearly eight months without any kind of team structure in the sport, with the added opportunity to try a different fall activity such as soccer, tennis, or cross country.
That could also lead to a boost in participation levels for volleyball teams in Fall II, opening the possibility to add players from other fall sports that would traditionally interfere.
Each school district and program will also have additional time to ensure guidelines can be properly put into place for a safe return to play.
“I think the more time we have to figure out the logistics of how this would work the better off we will be,” McCrobie said. “I think that we will need to figure out how to keep the ball itself sanitized between points, which won’t be that difficult, but it would be an added cost and right now a lot of districts are going through financial hardship.”
Area coaches for the delayed fall sports, including volleyball, had not been given guidance on the potential for organized team workouts during the interim period.
Many believe it will be difficult for districts to approve such activities while each is focused on the success of their respective school re-opening plans and the relaunch of in-season fall sports — soccer, cross country, tennis, and golf.
“I was not surprised that the season was (delayed) but I was disappointed for the student athletes who worked so hard to get to where they got last year and every year prior,” Grover said. “I do, however, support the school district and what they think is best for the safety of the athletes.”
